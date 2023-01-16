HADI’S GE15 ‘DIRTY LAUNDRY’ TO BE EXPOSED – UMNO TO CHALLENGE PAS CHIEF’S MARANG SEAT VICTORY, 2 OTHER T’GANU SEATS – ‘WE HAVE SOLID EVIDENCE ELECTION OFFENCES HAVE BEEN COMMITTED, ESPECIALLY IN TERMS OF BRIBING THE VOTERS’

BN to challenge Hadi’s victory in Marang seat

PETALING JAYA: Barisan Nasional is to challenge the election of PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang as MP for Marang, as well as the results of two other parliamentary elections in Terengganu.

Election petitions to overturn the results in Marang, Kemaman and Kuala Terengganu are to be filed by Terengganu Umno, according to media reports.

The three constituencies were won by candidates from Perikatan Nasional at the general election on Nov 19. All three election petitions are over allegations of rampant corruption committed by PN during the general election.

Terengganu Umno chairman Ahmad Said is expected to reveal details of the petitions tomorrow at a press conference attended by several lawyers, Sinar Harian reported.

Ahmad was the defeated BN candidate in Kemaman, which was won by PAS candidate Che Alias Hamid with a majority of 27,179 votes.

Marang was won by Hadi with a majority of 41,729 votes in a four-cornered contest, while Kuala Terengganu was retained by PAS candidate Amzad Hashim with a majority of 40,907 votes against three challengers.

On Saturday, Umno information chief Isham Jalil said petitions had been filed in three constituencies, which he said would be named later. “We have solid evidence that election offences have been committed, especially in terms of bribing the voters,” he said.

BN secretary-general Zambry Abdul Kadir had also said the coalition would file election petitions against the results in several seats at the general election.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

