BOMBSHELL – THE UNBELIEVABLE SCALE OF CHINA’S SPACE PROGRAM – HOW MALAYSIA CAN PARTICIPATE – BUT CAN ITS NONE-TOO-SMART PM ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & HIS NEW GOVT SPOT THE OPPORTUNITIES?

The Chinese are going to build a space city on the moon. Before this decade is over (2030) they are going to have mining engineers working on the moon. This is not an “if” situation. It is already happening.



We have no idea what metals and minerals they will be able to extract from the moon. The moon will have EXACTLY the same minerals that we have here on Earth. It has to because there are only 114 elements in the universe.

But because there are no ownership claims (no borders or territorial boundaries) on the moon it will be first come first served. If the dollars and cents add up, the Chinese will begin mining the moon.



How can Malaysia participate? You can see in the map that Malaysia is located just above the equator.

There are some significant advantages from launching space rockets closer to the Equator. Here is some physics about launching space rockets from or closer to the Equator:

“If a spacecraft is launched from a site near Earth’s equator, it can take optimum advantage of the Earth’s substantial rotational speed. Sitting on the launch pad near the equator, it is already moving at a speed of over 1650 km per hour relative to Earth’s center. This can be applied to the speed required to orbit the Earth (approximately 28,000 km per hour). Compared to a launch far from the equator, the equator-launched vehicle would need less propellant, or a given vehicle can launch a more massive spacecraft.”



These few words actually mean saving a lot of money in the space rocket launching industry.

At the Equator the Earth has the widest diameter and also has the highest surface speed (from the spin of the Earth) ie 1,650 km/hr. This assists plenty in launching rockets into space. You need to burn less rocket fuel or you can launch a bigger rocket.

Now look at that map again. The blue arrows show rocket launch sites in the tropics. The closest to the Equator are Sriharikota in India, Gove Peninsula in Australia and in French Guyana (South America). The Chinese have one (of many) on Hainan Island.

There is none closer to the Equator. This is where Malaysia can offer the Chinese a site to launch their rockets. We are much closer to the Equator. We will need NO cash outlay. Just throw in some land. Or an island. The Chinese will bring their own cash.

But imagine the employment opportunities, the support industries and activities that can spin off from a world class rocket launch site? Especially in high tech, engineering, fuel storage, telemetry etc. Yes the Chinese will insist on bringing their own workers but we have to be cleverer at negotiating. Maybe some of our food delivery graduates will start aiming for the stars.



These are all opportunities.

Folks do you think the folks in this picture will understand all this?

I dont think so. You cannot depend on them to understand anything. But you can depend on yourselves. Get rid of them. Get someone else.

