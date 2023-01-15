He might be facing multiple challenges but Umno’s Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi refuses to give up on his party or his personal goals.EMBATTLED Umno president and current Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi acknowledges that Malaysia’s political landscape has changed, and Umno will never again be the dominant party it was.

However, he hasn’t given up on his dream of one day reaching the pinnacle of his political career and becoming prime minister: “Almost all politicians want to reach the pinnacle … to become a prime minister … I also have a dream,” Ahmad Zahid says.

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Star, the chairman of Barisan Nasional – comprising Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS (Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah) – and Bagan Datuk member of Parliament says that he is open to being challenged for his presidential post by an Umno he claims is now “bolder”.

(Delegates at the party’s annual general assembly, however, voted yesterday evening to bar contests for the party’s two top posts in upcoming party elections.)

He also refuses to be held solely responsible for Umno’s hefty loss during the 15th General Election (GE15) in November.

This interview took place on Thursday on the sidelines of the Umno annual general assembly (AGM) at the World Trade Centre which ended last night.

Are you where you want to be in your political career?

Almost all politicians want to reach the pinnacle of their political career, to become prime minister. For me, if God permits. For now, I’m fine with my position of deputy for the second time.

I also have a dream – but it’s in my personal domain. I never thought back in 2015 I would become even a deputy. In life, we can only work hard to achieve a dream or a goal. In politics, we win some, we lose some. If you are destined to be someone, you will get there. But if it’s not your destiny, no matter how hard you work, it will never be yours.

I am 70 now. You think I will reach the pinnacle? Answer for me, the media is also good at prophecies!

Before the vote at the AGM yesterday to bar contests for the top two posts, were you ready to face challenges to your position as Umno president?

I am always ready. [I will] Brave it. If one is deemed the right person to lead the party, let the divisions cast their votes and the grassroots have their say.

It is wrong to accuse me of using my power and position to avoid any contests for the presidency.

Umno today is much more democratic than it used to be in the 1980s and 1990s. When the party was in total control of the Federal Government, Umno allowed the then president and his deputy to stamp out competition with a unanimous resolution to avoid contests for the top two posts. That was very undemocratic.

When former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak became party president in 2009, he allowed all party positions to be contested by anyone eligible, with support from the grassroots.

Why should I do away with this healthy process? I was challenged in 2018 by two other opponents and I won.

Not out yet: Ahmad Zahid questions why he should be the sole bearer of Umno’s defeat in the last election as he bides his time to achieve his own political ambitions. — IZZRAFIQ ALIAS/The Star

Umno is the biggest party in terms of membership but it now has the smallest ever number of MPs in Parliament. Do you feel responsible for Umno’s losses in GE15?

After GE15, nobody wanted to be held responsible. I was pressured to resign but why me alone? What about our poster boy [former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob], the state liaison chiefs, some of the division and wing heads? It was everybody’s responsibility.

So stop the blame game. Do some soul searching and conduct post mortems on why we performed so badly. Then move on, accept the fact that Malaysian politics has entered a new era of dynamism.

In GE15, we partly lost in getting the youth votes. We fielded almost 80% new and young candidates in but we failed due to some factors such as internal sabotaging.

Why did Umno stumble so badly in GE15?

I respect and appreciate analyses done by political analysts. But one thing must be remembered, that in any election, funding is much needed. I am aware that Barisan, especially Umno, has very little funding. Our opponents used this weakness to use a very heavy rein, probably a week before voting day, on us. They used whatever resources to fish for and reward the young voters.

In terms of service given by our then incumbent MPs and state assemblymen, they have always been consistent in their constituencies but they were not valued.

The voters took the last minute rewards [allegedly given by the other parties] as a factor to determine which candidate they would vote for.

Why did Umno lack funding in GE15?

Our accounts were frozen and the liquidation of the assets was not done. The resources were the government’s then during GE15.

I hold to the principle that funding must be legal, ethical, from business transactions. I also hold to the principle that I will not condone corruption, misuse of government resources, or accept funds from illegal activities as party funds.

Can Umno be the “big brother” it was in Barisan again as it was when it ruled for 60 years prior to 2018’s GE14?

There is no such thing as being the “big brother” anymore. Instead, we should now be the “big saviour”, as this is a new political era.

Long gone is the era of comfort and political dictatorships. The people are more highly educated and are able to make comparisons. The only thing that should change is their strong belief in lies and slander – which is bad, really bad!

The new political reality is that we have to follow the flow of the new political landscape.

It’s a landscape in which we should play a vital role to strengthen the current Unity Government as well as getting back the support of Umno’s grassroots voters, especially the middle income grassroots voters, to support Barisan again.

Didn’t you go against Umno’s “No Anwar, no DAP” resolution when you led Barisan to join the Unity Government under Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim?

You must remember that the “No Anwar, no DAP” motion was made to face GE15, but the scenario changed after GE15.

Also, it was not only “no Anwar, no DAP”, there was also “no Bersatu” [referring to the party led by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, now in the Opposition bloc].

For the [upcoming] state elections, the Umno political bureaus and the supreme council decided that we should use the Barisan symbol for our candidates but we should collaborate with the parties within the Unity Government to work on the state elections.

Are the Umno grassroots ready to face state elections?

We have to be ready at any time, as six state elections are due. Two states probably will hold elections before the fasting month [in the middle of March] and three others at the end of their state assembly terms [mid-year]. The timing is not within our control.

Our machinery is ready but I reckon it has to be modified to deal with the new political landscape. The readiness is subjective. What is important is how we move using new methods to get the support of the grassroots.

The coming state elections will be more challenging for Umno. In Penang, for instance, we will work with DAP [from Pakatan Harapan, which is a part of the federal Unity Government] for the first time. We have yet to determine responses from members and voters, so we must move fast to prepare from now itself.

Although we once won big in Melaka and Johor [in 2021 and 2022 respectively], the situation is now entirely different. Now, we are a Unity Government with PKR and DAP and we expect the scenario to differ. This is totally new for Umno members but knowing them, I believe they are always ready for any conditions.

What would you say to those who might still want to shake up Umno’s leadership?

Party elections are around the corner and nothing can stop these moves. Eventually, it will be the Umno delegates who will decide. I have my own move – the Dewan Merdeka move [referring to the AGM where delegates will vote on party polls].

As the party got older, members’ voices became bolder. Do not blame them. We need to listen to all factions. We do not control [party members] as long as they stay in line with the party’s Constitution and aspirations.

We do not need “yes men”. Criticism is everywhere and comes in many forms. We need to remind each other, including party officials, of the consequences should anyone step out of the party’s marching pattern.

Did you agree with Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Mokhtar Radin’s decision to retract support for Sabah’s Chief Minister?

Politics is about dynamism. Positive or negative moves in a government or party are very dynamic. We need to iron out problems and find solutions. I reckon the unity government mould should be modified in Sabah according to the landscape of Sabah politics.

The current cooling off period in Sabah will allow the problem to be addressed properly. When Prime Minister Anwar and I went to Kota Kinabalu to look into the problem of the shake up of the Sabah state government, it was basically to engage everyone.

There were changes made to the Sabah Cabinet lineup – this was an effort to apply the unity government formula to stabilise matters in Sabah.

I think Sabah Umno is intact but I think something is cooking there and we have to iron out the differences.

What about the “St Regis Move” when 10 Barisan MPs supported Muhyiddin’s Perikatan Nasional coalition prior to the formation of the Unity Government?

I have said it very loud and clear: I have already forgiven them, although it is difficult for me to forget. That is the reality. But all 30 Barisan/Umno MPs need to be together to enable the Unity Government to be stable in Putrajaya.

Will you be investigating the “London Move” which reportedly was an effort to unseat you as Umno president?

These are not abnormal – same as Kajang Move or Sheraton Move. I am taking the London move as a challenge. We will analyse. If any move is going to happen, we will need to address it.

The party elections are around the corner and I won’t stop anyone from making their moves. Eventually, the delegates will decide. But I too have my move – the Dewan Merdeka move [referring to the AGM].

You were acquitted of one batch of 47 corruption charges last October. What do you expect of the next lot of charges against you in court?

I leave it to the courts. I have a very good legal team and I leave it to their expertise. Charges against me are selective and political persecution. Justice will prevail in the courts. There is a process such as appeal and it will take time to complete that process.

Should convicted political leaders step down from their posts?

There have been many politicians who were taken to court and these were actions taken by leaders of previous governments who claimed that they themselves were “sacred” and “clean” leaders. Let the court process take place.

The term “court cluster” does not bother me as it was not painted by us, but it was thrown at us and propagated by others. It is only a matter of how we deal with the perceptions of the public.

