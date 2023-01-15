Its president Mukhriz Mahathir said the decision was made after taking into account the views of delegates in the second general assembly of Pejuang today following the party’s poor performance in the 15th General Election (GE15).

“Actually I have informed the GTA Supreme Council meeting on Dec 6 last year that there was a sentiment among Pejuang members for the party to withdraw from GTA.

“However, I left a little caveat that I want to wait for the official decision from the party’s general assembly that concluded today,” he told a press conference here today.

In GE-15, Pejuang, established by former Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad failed to win any contested parliamentary seats.

However, Mukhriz said Pejuang’s stance was to remain open to holding any negotiations with the existing political coalitions in facing the state polls which will take place this year.

“A special committee will be established by the party’s executive council to evaluate all available options… for now, no negotiations have been held yet, only informal discussions.

“But soon, we will meet with the leaders of these existing coalitions to explore the possibility of forging cooperation,” he said.

On the strategy for the upcoming state elections, the former Jerlun MP said Pejuang will highlight candidates who are already known and well-liked by the local community and will re-examine the states where the party will contest in.

– Bernama

.