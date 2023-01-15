FIRST THE PM POST, NOW HIS VP POST – EX-PM ISMAIL SABRI’S NECK ON THE LINE AGAIN – ‘WHY MUST THE VICE-PRESIDENTS’ POSTS BE CONTESTED’ – ATTACKS ‘NO CONTEST’ VOTE FOR TOP 2 POSITIONS – BUT ZAHID SAYS IT’S ‘FULLY COMPLIANT’ WITH UMNO CONSTITUTION

Politics | January 15, 2023 7:31 am by | 0 Comments

Reconsider polls decision or drop all contests, says Ismail

Ismail Sabri Yaakob said in order to gain the confidence of the people, there must be changes in Umno first.

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob says if the party’s top two posts are to be uncontested to avoid a split, it would be best if all other positions were also uncontested.

Ismail said that the decision not to contest the president and deputy president’s positions should be reconsidered.

“It’s not just a question of Umno being strong internally, the party needs the confidence of the people to come back stronger,” he said at a press conference after the Umno general assembly.

The people wanted to see changes taking place in Umno first before they placed their confidence in the party, he said.

Ismail said he was worried that the decision could erode younger people’s trust in Umno, and contradict the party’s rejuvenation process by not practising democracy.

“In debates, we talk a lot about restoring the youth’s trust in the party, about democracy, but this (decision not to contest) is against their idealism and the right to contest.

“I’m afraid that, not only will we be unable to attract the youths, we will also be pushing them away as they will not have faith in us,” he said.

He said Umno could also be seen as a party that does not give freedom to its members, especially in determining their leadership.

“There are representatives who say that there has been no contest all this time.

“But the difference is that when Dr Mahathir Mohamad was president for 22 years, there was no contest because no one wanted to contest, not because an order was issued, that is the difference,” he said.

Ismail said the confusion surrounding the election decision could be addressed by the Registrar of Societies.

Umno’s party elections must be held by May 19. FMT

Zahid defends validity of ‘no contest’ resolution

The resolution not to open Umno’s top two posts to contest is valid and in line with the party’s constitution, said its president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“We feel the additional motion under Article 8 of the proposer’s speech on the president’s policy speech is fully compliant with several articles under the constitution,” he told a press conference after the conclusion of the Umno general assembly at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre today.

The Bagan Datuk MP added that the rationale for the motion has already been detailed by all delegates who debated the motion.

“I have also followed the policy speeches of the party wing chiefs and state spokespersons.

“Thus, the decision just now is final and in line with what was said in interviews and press statements that we leave the matter for delegates to decide.

“The delegates are Umno general assembly delegates and the matter has been executed in line with the party constitution’s articles and party regulations,” he said.

Zahid also said the issue of him being too afraid to have his position challenged does not arise, since the decision was made by the party grassroots.

“They represent the grassroots, so it is the grassroots’ decision that party unity is prioritised,” he added.

Umno delegates approved a motion today not to open the president and deputy president posts to contest in the next party election.

The party’s vice president Mohamed Khalid Nordin confirmed that the delegates accepted the motion.

He said voting was done through a show of hands. Sources, meanwhile, indicated the motion was backed by “a huge majority”.

“It was passed,” Khaled told Malaysiakini.

Mixed responses to motion

The motion not to open the top two posts to contest was proposed by Rembau delegate Mohd Shukei Samsudin yesterday, who submitted it as a supplementary motion while debating the president’s policy speech.

The proposal caused unease among some delegates, although many stood up in support of it. Delegates from Johor and the Federal Territories had argued against the motion while debating the policy speech.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Isham Jalil said the motion was supported by nearly all delegates in attendance.

All other motions tabled in the general assembly were also passed.

“Praise be to God that after being proposed and debated, all motions brought forward by Umno delegates from states across Malaysia including the supplementary motion (not to open the top two posts to contest) are accepted and supported by nearly all delegates in Dewan Merdeka this evening,” he said in a Facebook post.  MKINI

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI

.

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle