‘IMPORTED DELEGATES’ TO RAM THROUGH ‘NO CONTEST’ VOTE? – ‘I DIDN’T KNOW ANYTHING,’ MAT HASAN PLEADS INNOCENCE – ‘HOW CAN DELEGATES ENTER IF THEY DON’T HAVE A PASS?’ BLUSTERS ZAHID – AS KHAIRY ACCUSES DUO OF ‘DIRTY TRICKS’ – NOW KJ FACES DISCIPLINARY ACTION

Sungai Besar Umno chief Jamal Yunos will lodge a complaint against Khairy Jamaluddin over the latter’s allegation of an attempt to bring in ‘phantom voters’ into today’s Umno general assembly.

This is so that the disciplinary board can take stern action against Khairy.

“I will make an official complaint to the disciplinary board so action can be taken, and I hope Khairy’s Umno membership will be suspended.

“This is because his claims are extremely embarrassing to Umno, and I as the Sungai Besar chief feel the statement is hurtful. All Umno members when I was in Dewan Merdeka were upset with Khairy’s statement,” Jamal said during a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur World Trade Centre, on the sidelines of the ongoing general assembly.

Meanwhile, Umno information chief Isham Jalil denied Khairy’s allegations.

“Khairy’s allegation is not true. I am in Dewan Merdeka now, there are no imported representatives as alleged or slandered by Khairy.

“Khairy must know that every member in Dewan Merdeka representing their respective sections knows each other who is sitting in their row of seats or who is sitting next to them.

“If there are people they don’t know or shouldn’t be there, they will know and the (access) pass inspectors will also know,” he said in a statement today.

Isham suggested that Khairy come to Dewan Merdeka himself to confirm his claim.

“I suggest with all due respect that Khairy personally come to Dewan Merdeka now and point out the ‘imported’ representatives as he claimed.

“If not, I hope Khairy can apologise to all Umno representatives here for accusing them of being imported. He also needs to apologise to the tag inspectors and the Youth squad for slandering them for not carrying out their duties and responsibilities. Slander is worse than murder,” he added.

Earlier on his social media account, Khairy claimed the delegate seating tags previously placed on the Dewan Merdeka seats had been removed to accommodate the ‘phantom voters’ involved.

The situation, Khairy said, was likely done to pass the eighth motion which was scheduled to take place at 3pm this afternoon.

“This evening there will be a vote (for the motion) and I understand it will be approved.

“In fact, some tags on the seats in Dewan Merdeka reserved for divisional representatives were removed so that imported representatives can be brought in to cheer and pass the motion to ensure that the number one and two (party positions) are not contested.

“I appeal to the representatives in our party not to let this motion pass, especially the no-contest motion for the party’s number one and two positions.e section to choose the next party leadership,” Khairy said in a video uploaded on his TikTok page today.

Dewan Merdeka move

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan representative Mohd Shukri Samsudin submitted a proposal that the two highest positions involving the Umno president and deputy should not be contested in the upcoming party election.

The motion received support from Umno Terengganu, Selangor, Penang, and Women’s wings.

However, Khairy, who is the former Rembau MP, wanted the efforts described as the ‘Dewan Merdeka move’ to be stopped by the representatives.

“It is very important that Umno representatives avoid carrying out the ‘Dewan Merdeka move’ because it kills democracy and suppresses the voice of the grassroots to determine the future of our party to choose who deserves to lead our party,” he added.

The former health minister mentioned that the eighth proposal was also strange when it was brought by the Negeri Sembilan representative.

“A motion was presented by the Negeri Sembilan debater, he is actually from Rembau.

“I think it’s strange that a Rembau person brought this motion. It’s strange because the (Umno) deputy president is the head of the Rembau division.

“If you want to bring an additional proposal, cover-lah a bit. What will happen to Mohamad Hassan?” asked Khairy.

Khairy also praised the opposition to the eighth motion which was expressed by the Johor and Federal Territories representatives.

Meanwhile, Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin insisted that Khairy was not justified in making such accusations.

“He can’t just make allegations like that, instead he has to have proof,” he said. MKINI