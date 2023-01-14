AS ENRAGED RIVALS & CRITICS HURL BRICKBATS OVER ‘NO CONTEST’ VOTE – MAT HASAN ASKS PARTYMATES TO GIVE UMNO LEADERS TIME TO MOVE FORWARD SLOWLY – ‘OTHER PARTIES (PAS & PAKATAN, BERSATU & PAKATAN) HAVE WORKED TOGETHER BEFORE. ONLY WE (UMNO & PAKATAN) HAVE YET TO DO SO & NOW IS OUR TIME (UMNO & PAKATAN) & WE’LL SEE HOW IT GOES’
Allow Umno leaders to move forward slowly, says Tok Mat
KUALA LUMPUR: All Umno members have been asked to give the party leadership the opportunity and space to explore the current political dynamics in the country to ensure the survival of the party.
Deputy president Mohamad Hasan said Umno’s survival is a priority at the moment in ensuring that the party could take the next best step to face the 16th general election (GE16) when the time comes.
“Give the party leadership the chance to manage, to take the next steps slowly.
“Yes, we lost, and we didn’t win (in the last two general elections), but Allah has given us an opportunity to still be in the government even with only 30 seats.
“Other parties have worked together before. Only we have yet to do so and now is our time and we’ll see how it goes,” he said in his adjournment speech at the 2022 Umno general assembly at the World Trade Centre here today.
Mohamad, who is also defence minister, said being in the unity government led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim does not mean that Umno is merging with other parties in the government.
He said the cooperation in the government is mainly for the purpose of managing the country and he, as a Cabinet member from Umno, will do his level best to ensure that the unity government is performing well for the sake of the people.
As the Umno election director facing the six upcoming state elections, Mohamad said he and other Umno leaders would do their best by taking into consideration the lessons of GE14 and GE15.
“The only thing I’m asking for is for all of you (delegates) to return to your respective constituencies, divisions and branches and rebuild what was broken.
“Let’s pick up the broken bits and pieces and rebuild Umno strongholds for GE16,” he added. FMT
No-contest vote will backfire on Umno, say analysts
PETALING JAYA: Umno’s decision to bar a contest for the party’s top two posts is likely to widen the rift between the two camps in the party, says an analyst.
Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the delegates at the general assembly had been given the opportunity, before the vote, to eliminate or minimise the threat of the two warring factions.
“Since the no-contest motion has been passed, I guess the divide between the two camps will widen,” he told FMT.
The question of a contest at the top had divided Umno members, with some saying the contests would risk dividing the party, while others arguing that it would allow party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy, Mohamad Hasan to prove that they have the support of grassroot members.
Azmi said Zahid should not have left the decision to the delegates. He should have just said that he accepted the challenge.
With two to three months left before elections to state assemblies are held, Umno would become very divided and weak, he said, because the other camp would remind the public that Zahid and Mohamad were the main reason for the party’s heavy defeat at the November general election.
Another analyst, Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir, said the no-contest decision would not augur well for Umno’s future.
“The contest was necessary to rejuvenate the party as well as for Umno to stay relevant in the current and future political landscape of the country,” he said.
He said the delegates’ decision to bar a contest was a “step backwards” and would shape negative public opinion.
“Umno delegates may have voted in favour of this, but it probably does not reflect the sentiment on the ground. Many people on the outside want to see change,” he said.
The motion was proposed yesterday to ensure that Zahid and Mohamad will not be challenged at the coming Umno elections, which must be held by May 19.