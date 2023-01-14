AS EXPECTED, UMNO VOTES ‘NO CONTEST’ FOR TOP 2 PARTY POSTS – BUT ‘THE POSITIONS OF VICE-PRESIDENTS & BELOW ARE OPEN (FOR CONTEST) AS USUAL,’ SAYS ZAHID AS HE TIGHTENS HIS GRIP ON POWER

The ongoing Umno general assembly 2022 has passed a resolution to not have the party’s top two positions open for contest in its upcoming election.

Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin when contacted confirmed this to Malaysiakini.

According to him, the additional motion, proposed by a Negeri Sembilan delegate yesterday, was passed after a majority of delegates voted in favour of it.

“It was done by show of hands,” he said.

Another Umno leader in the party’s supreme council who wished not to be named told Malaysiakini the motion was passed with huge support from delegates.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan delegate Mohd Shukei Samsudin submitted a motion proposing for the positions of Umno president and deputy president not to be contested in the next party election, which has to be held by May 19.

He put forward the motion when debating the president’s policy speech on Friday afternoon.

The proposal however saw pushback from several quarters, including Johor and Kuala Lumpur Umno chapters. FMT

