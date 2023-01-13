CAMP ZAHID ALL SET TO RAM THROUGH NO-CONTEST MOTION – UMNO TO VOTE TOMORROW ON BARRING CONTESTS FOR PRESIDENT & DEPUTY PRESIDENT POSTS

KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates at the special Umno general assembly will vote tomorrow on a motion not to have a contest for the posts of president and deputy president at the party polls.

Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi said the motion was proposed by a delegate from Negeri Sembilan and supported by a delegate from Marang.

“The voting will be held tomorrow,” he told FMT, when asked to confirm on the motion that was proposed.

He admitted that some delegates were heard shouting “boo” when the Negeri Sembilan delegate spoke, as he kept repeating the line “no contest for number one and two”.

Earlier today, party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he would leave it to party delegates to decide if the president and deputy president’s posts should be contested in the upcoming party elections, which must be held by May 19.

He acknowledged that there were differing views on whether the top two posts should be contested, but said he had “confidence in the democratic process”.

Many in Umno, including a group of division leaders claiming to represent 140 divisions, have spoken against having anyone challenge the top two posts held by Zahid and deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad has also supported the no-contest proposal, while Mohamad warned that allowing the top two posts to be contested may cause disunity within the party.

Instead, he said Umno should be focused on rebuilding itself after its poor performance in GE15, where it won 26 of the 120 seats it contested. FMT

