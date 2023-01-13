CAMP ZAHID ALL SET TO RAM THROUGH NO-CONTEST MOTION – UMNO TO VOTE TOMORROW ON BARRING CONTESTS FOR PRESIDENT & DEPUTY PRESIDENT POSTS

KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates at the special Umno general assembly will vote tomorrow on a motion not to have a contest for the posts of president and deputy president at the party polls.
No-contest motion met with ‘boos’ at Umno general assembly
KUALA LUMPUR: Delegates at the Umno general assembly here have voiced their dissatisfaction at a motion to not contest the president and deputy president’s post at the upcoming party polls.
Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zarkashi told FMT that there was a motion proposed at the general assembly for the top two posts not to be contested at the party’s upcoming election – which must be held by May 19.
He said the motion was proposed by a delegate from Negeri Sembilan and supported by a delegate from Marang, with some delegates heard shouting “boo” when the proposal was made.
“However, there were no ‘boos’ when the delegates from Selangor, Penang and Wanita Umno supported the motion,” he said.
Meanwhile, Utusan Malaysia quoted a source as saying that the “boos” proved there were those within Umno who wanted to see a change in the party’s leadership.
“We don’t know what the delegates want, but there seems to be some rumblings among them that can affect the current party leadership,” the source told the daily.
“But I think the president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) can retain his post as he has the advantage of being the deputy prime minister.”
Many in Umno, including a group of division leaders claiming to represent 140 divisions, have spoken against having anyone challenge the top two posts ahead of the six state elections which are set to be held this year.
Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad have added to these calls, with the former warning that opening up the top two posts to challengers may cause a rift within the party – which should be focused on rebuilding itself after its poor performance at GE15. FMT
