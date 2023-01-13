ANOTHER ‘CLEVER MOVE’ BY ZAHID – AND IT LOOKS LIKE THE GUILLOTINE OR COLD STORAGE FOR BN 10 – CALLS GROW IN UMNO FOR HARSH DISCIPLINARY AGAINST THE LIKES OF HISHAM, HASNI, TAJUDDIN, KA SIONG, SARAVANAN – ‘ZAHID HAD TO EXPOSE THESE PEOPLE SO THE MEMBERS KNOW THEY ARE THE ONES WHO COULD ENDANGER THE PARTY & THREATEN HIS POSITION’

Business, Politics | January 13, 2023 9:40 pm by | 0 Comments

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri arrived at about 3.15pm St Regis Hotel— LOW BOON TAT/THE STAR

Battle lines drawn against 10 BN MPs who supported Muhyiddin, says analyst

Naming the 10 BN MPs was a clever move on the part of Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, says analyst James Chin. 

PETALING JAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decision to reveal the 10 Barisan Nasional MPs who signed statutory declarations (SDs) in support of Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister after GE15 has put the group in a tight spot, says an analyst.

In a special briefing to the political bureaus of the party’s divisions before the start of Umno’s general assembly last night, Zahid, who is also the BN chairman, identified the 10 MPs who had gone behind the coalition’s back by signing SDs in support of Perikatan Nasional chairman Muhyiddin after GE15 resulted in a hung Parliament.

With Zahid’s position at stake at the party elections which have to be held by May 19, he could not have picked a better time to draw out the battle lines, Chin told FMT.

James Chin.

“Politically, it’s a very clever move on his part. We already knew there was a split in BN before the government was formed, but we didn’t have details of the names,” he said.

“Now, he has used this announcement to get them to make a public stand on whether they still believe that the move to support Anwar (Ibrahim) was a mistake or not.

“The trick is not where they stand, but if they have the momentum to challenge him. The general assembly is a preparation for the party elections, and if the delegates attack him, he will know that something’s cooking.”

Zahid was criticised after BN’s dismal result in GE15 and faced calls to resign after the once-dominant coalition won only 30 seats – 26 of them from Umno. By comparison, the two other major coalitions, PN and Pakatan Harapan, claimed 74 and 82 seats, respectively.

On the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah, BN later agreed to form the current government with former rivals PH and East Malaysian coalitions, a move which was initially met with resistance by certain sections from within BN.

After Zahid’s special briefing yesterday, Umno Supreme Council member Puad Zakarshi took to Facebook to announce that Zahid had promised the delegates he would carry out a “total clean-up” of the party to rid it of elements that could hinder its “new direction”.

Last night, Puad told FMT Zahid told the briefing that six of the MPs were from Umno – Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Hasni Mohammad (Simpang Renggam), Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu), Isam Isa (Tampin), Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah) and Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis).

MCA’s Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam) and Wee Jeck Seng (Tanjung Piai), MIC’s M Saravanan (Tapah) and PBRS’ Arthur Joseph Kurup (Pensiangan) made up the other four MPs.

Jeniri Amir.

Commenting on the expose, Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir described it as “drastic action” which Zahid had to take to cleanse Umno. He said it was crucial that Zahid send a “very strong message” to the estimated 3,000 delegates.

“This is the only way forward to ensure that the party is truly clean from traitors, those who are not loyal, and those who don’t adhere to party decisions,” he told FMT.

“Zahid had to expose these people so the members know they are the ones who could endanger the party and threaten his position.”

Moving forward, Jeniri said Zahid should use the general assembly as an opportunity to clearly communicate to the delegates Umno’s decision to forge an alliance with PH.

“This is the best platform for him to explain to the grassroots. If he doesn’t, there will be a lot of discussions based on things that are not facts,” he said. FMT

Disciplinary action against Umno, BN MPs over SD cannot be ‘frivolous’ – Khaled

Disciplinary action taken against any Umno member or BN component party for supporting Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairperson Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister cannot be “frivolous”.

In saying this, Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin stressed that such action should follow due process and be “fair” to the persons involved.

“Everything must follow a process, cannot be done carelessly so that justice is served to those involved,” he said briefly on the sidelines of the Umno general assembly (AGM) at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

Khaled was commenting on the remark by Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during his policy speech that the party will take action against those involved in the matter.

This was in reference to the 10 BN MPs who reportedly inked statutory declarations (SD) supporting Muhyiddin to become prime minister following the political stalemate after the 15th general election, in what is dubbed the “St Regis Move”.

The Bagan Datuk MP also related how from the onset, there were attempts within Umno to betray the party as the government was being formed through the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

According to Khaled, who is also the higher education minister, Zahid’s warning to all Umno leaders and members is justified, given the party’s vulnerable position.

“First and foremost, there must be agreement and cooperation within the party.”

The 10 BN MPs who reportedly signed the SDs and later withdrew them are as follows: Hishammuddin Hussein (Sembrong), Hasni Mohammad (Simpang Renggam), Wee Ka Siong (Ayer Hitam), Jalaluddin Alias (Jelebu), M Saravanan (Tapah) and Wee Jeck Seng (Tanjung Piai).

Also named were Mohd Isam Mohd Isa (Tampin), Adnan Abu Hassan (Kuala Pilah), Arthur Joseph Kurup (Pensiangan) and Abdul Rahman Mohamad (Lipis).

‘Unaware name was listed’

Meanwhile, Abdul Rahman said that he was unaware that his name has been listed as one of the 10 MPs who supported Muhyiddin.

“My name is there? I didn’t realise. I don’t watch the news,” he told reporters briefly when met at the AGM.

Abdul Rahman, who is also deputy works minister, did not deny that he was one of the 10 MPs but said he was not aware that his name has been included.

“I’m not denying, but I do not know (about name in the list). Even if it was, what’s the problem?” he asked.

Asked about Zahid’s speech where he had hinted at internal sabotage, Abdul Rahman said it was merely advice to remind Umno members to remain united. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.

 

Copyright © 2023 | Malaysia Chronicle