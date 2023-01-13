MAT HASAN’S DUPLICITY NEXT TO BE EXPOSED – ‘JUST AFTER THE ELECTION RESULTS, HE WAS AT MY HOUSE ON SUNDAY MORNING. WHAT HE TOLD ME WAS THAT IF ZAHID WANTED TO WORK WITH DAP, HE WOULD BE THE FIRST PERSON TO OPPOSE IT,’ REVEALS BERSATU’S HAMZAH – EVEN AS ZAHID TELLS OF ‘INTERNAL ATTEMPTS’ TO BETRAY UMNO – LOOKS LIKE DAP THE MOST ‘SINCERE’ SNAKE IN MALAYSIA’S TOXIC POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan’s claims that cooperation with DAP is better than with PAS did not go down well with Perikatan Nasional (PN) leaders.

PAS and Bersatu respective secretaries-general – Takiyuddin Hassan and Hamzah Zainudin – each took a swipe at Mohamad’s claims, saying it’s nonsensical and absurd.

They were referring to Mohamad’s speech at the Umno general assembly on Wednesday.

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin said Mohamad’s statement that the Islamist party “wants to kill” Umno in the country’s politics and, at the same time, thinks that DAP is sincere towards Umno was made under duress.

He said in a statement today that the country’s political history has shown that Umno has been determined to annihilate PAS, including an attempt to ban the party in the past.

“On the other hand, as a party that puts Islam as its principle, PAS is always determined and acts to approach Umno in efforts to unite Muslims and Malays, who are the majority in this country.

“Efforts to unify the ummah (Muslim community) were also initiated across people of various races and religions to create a peaceful and harmonious atmosphere via democratic channels and based on the rule of law,” he said.

Therefore, he said PAS will continue to be open and ready to hold meetings and negotiations with any quarters by focussing on points of commonality and bridging the gap of differences for the good of the country and the people.

Hamzah Zainudin giving aid to flood victims in Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin’s counterpart from Bersatu, Hamzah, had also rubbished Mohamad’s claims and stressed that the people would not support those who say DAP leadership is better than PAS.

“I heard the deputy president of Umno make a speech. He said DAP is better than PAS. This is nonsense.

“The people will definitely not support those who say DAP leadership is better than PAS,” said the opposition leader last night.

Hamzah, who is also PN secretary-general, said this while delivering a speech at the PN flood relief ceremony in Wakaf Bharu, Tumpat, yesterday.

Also present were Kelantan Menteri Besar Ahmad Yakob and Takiyuddin.

Hamzah was referring to Mohamad’s speech on Umno’s experience working with DAP and PAS.

Mohamad, popularly known as Tok Mat, had said that DAP was not pretending to cooperate with Umno compared to PAS which he described as insincere.

“We do know their (DAP) stance. They also understand our stance. They are not faceless and pretend to be loyal friends. We don’t have to pretend either,” he said.

Regarding cooperation with PAS, Mohamad said: “They have never been loyal and sincere, and shamelessly cheated all parties, especially Umno’s ‘widow’ (referring to Bersatu).”

Hamzah, in a press conference after the flood relief programme, continued taking a dig at Mohamad, saying the Rembau MP did not stick to his words about not working with Pakatan Harapan after the 15th general election.

“Just after the election results, he (Mohamad) was at my house on Sunday morning. What he told me was that if the Umno president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) wanted to work with DAP, he would be the first person to oppose it.

“That’s why when he said DAP is more sincere than PAS, I said what’s wrong with this person,” said Hamzah. MKINI

Zahid: There were internal attempts to betray Umno from the onset

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi revealed today how the party was allegedly almost betrayed by its own people when the coalition government was being formed through the advice of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong. Zahid said prior to the decision, Umno negotiated separately with two other coalitions, namely Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional (PN), under several conditions. Harapan, he said, gave a written response agreeing with Umno’s terms, while PN told them it was only considering. At the same time, the Bagan Datuk MP added that PN made a decision to reject the Agong’s proposal for a coalition government to be formed after it claimed to have the majority support of MPs. Ten of the statutory declarations (SD), according to Zahid, came from Umno MPs themselves and they were given without referring to the party. “From the onset, the party was already betrayed. It’s even sadder that this was organised by our own people,” he said while delivering the Umno presidential speech in Kuala Lumpur today. However, he did not clearly state who was the mastermind behind the movement to support PN. Zahid also hinted that Umno will take action against the parties involved. It is in line with the call of representatives of the party’s wing in their conference yesterday. “Just wait… God willing, soon,” he said to applause from the delegates. Zahid also stressed that the 10 MPs who supported PN earlier have now come back to the Umno/Bn fold. “They have come back. I have forgiven them, but it will be hard to forget.” MKINI

MKINI

