UMNO needs a new strategy to face the six state elections this year as the unity government involves Umno and Pakatan Harapan (PH), according to several Wanita and Puteri Umno leaders.

“The challenge this time around is that we are in a coalition with DAP, PKR and Amanah, a situation quite alien to us. And (therefore) we need a new strategy to face the six state elections this year.

“Based on the findings of the study, we can map out our strategy for the state elections,” she said when debating the policy address of Wanita Umno chief Noraini Ahmad at the 2022 Umno General Assembly in Kuala Lumpur today.

Sabariah, who is Lumut division Wanita Umno chief, said the study should cover the distribution of seats and the use of the logo in the state elections.

“If a common logo is to be used, let it be Barisan Nasional because it’s the most ‘universal’ and versatile, representing all races in Malaysia. If the parties are to contest under their own logos, it’s fine as long as there is an agreement to finally come under a coalition,” she said.

PH-ruled Selangor, Penang and Negri Sembilan and PAS-led Kelantan, Terengganu and Kedah did not hold their state elections together with the general election (GE) last November and will have to hold their polls this year.

Temerloh Wanita Umno chief Juhanis Abd Aziz suggested that elected representatives in “white areas” with a good track record be allowed to defend their seats.

She said changing candidates might make it more difficult for the party to win, especially in tough seats.

Umno Siswa delegate Siti Jamila Syuhada Jailani said national sentiment and the political landscape had changed and thus Umno could no longer rely on its “going to the ground” mechanism to win over voters.

“Today, the battle field is different. The political landscape is different. We are not sure who our supporters are and who the liars are,” she said.

As such, she urged Umno leaders to be more open about investing in transparent research to prepare for the coming elections.

Langkawi Puteri Umno chief Ummi Kalsom Abdul Muthalib, when debating the policy speech of Puteri Umno chief Zahida Zarik Khan, said Umno needed to work with new vigour as political challenges had become very different following the entry of young voters.

“If we do not use social media well, we will definitely be left behind in GE16 and subsequent elections. We must learn that social media is very important,” she said.

– Bernama

