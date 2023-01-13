EVERYONE, EVERYWHERE NOW WANTS A PIECE OF MALAYSIA’S MICHELLE YEOH – AFTER GLORIOUS GOLDEN GLOBE WIN

PETALING JAYA: Everyone everywhere now wants a piece of Tan Sri Michelle Yeoh after she snagged a Golden Globe for Best Actress In A Musical Or Comedy Motion Picture.

Hong Kong’s Culture, Sports and Tourism Secretary congratulated the Malaysian star for her feat at the 80th Golden Globe Awards but mistakenly labelled her a “Hong Kong actor”.

“Michelle Yeoh first made a name (for herself) in the Hong Kong film sector, then moved on to the international stage with her exceptionally outstanding acting skills and hard work.

“Her honour in winning a major award in the film world now is well deserved,” Kevin Yeung said in a statement.

“We are really empowered by the fact that Hong Kong actors have continued to shine in the global film industry,” he added.

Yeoh made history when she became the first Malaysian to win a Golden Globe for portraying a frustrated laundromat owner in the indie flick Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Yeoh, who won the Miss Malaysia World pageant in 1983, moved to Hong Kong and started her showbiz career in the mid-1980s.

In 1997, Hollywood came knocking when she was offered the role of Bond girl, Wai Lin, in Tomorrow Never Dies.

Yesterday, Yeoh posted a message on her Instagram to thank family, friends, and fans, as well as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong, for the congratulatory messages.

“Thkq thkq to the outpouring of love and congratulations from family, friends around the world… my King and Queen and PM and leaders of Malaysia,” the Ipoh-born actress wrote, while posting two photos of herself with several bouquets of flowers, on Instagram.

She also extended her appreciation to her supporters in China.

“My extended family in HK in China… my deepest gratitude… that’s where my journey began as an actor, which brought me here today. Thkq for all ur love and support, valuable lessons,” Yeoh added.

A day after winning the Globes, the 60-year-old star woke up to another piece of good news – she has been announced as a nominee for Outstanding Performance By A Female Actor In A Leading Role for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which will be held on Feb 26.

However, Yeoh’s fans and she herself are waiting with bated breath for the Oscar nomination announcement on Jan 24 to see if she lands herself a nod for the Best Actress award.

In the cover story for Time magazine last month, where Yeoh was bestowed the “Icon Of The Year” title, the magazine wrote: “Yeoh is carrying an added weight in this year’s Academy Awards race: the understanding that victory for her would be received by Asians everywhere as a victory for them too. No Asian woman has won Best Actress.”

Yeoh told the magazine she knows what a nomination and a win would mean for her and her legion of fans.

“I’ve thought about it. And not just me – I feel like my full Asian community has thought about it.

“They come up to me and they say, ‘You’re doing it for us’.” ANN

