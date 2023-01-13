AFTER ZAHID’S ‘FORGIVENESS’, HISHAM SEEN UNLIKELY TO CHALLENGE HIM FOR UMNO TOP POST – BUT WHAT ABOUT KHAIRY & ISMAIL SABRI? WHY STILL QUIET AS MICE DESPITE CALLS TO ANNOUNCE INTENTION TO CONTEST? – ‘WE’RE NOT STOPPING ANYONE FROM CONTESTING THE POSITIONS. WE BELIEVE THIS NARRATIVE WAS TO SPARK ANGER TOWARD THE LEADERSHIP,’ SAYS UMNO INFO CHIEF

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s decision to forgive the 10 Barisan Nasional members of parliament who supported Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin after the 15th General Election may have ended any aspiration among them to challenge him for the Umno presidency.

However, an analyst has not ruled out the possibility of others gunning for the post.

Mujibu Abdul Muis, a fellow at the Institution of Malay Rulers Chair, Universiti Teknologi Mara, did not believe that the 10 BN leaders — six of whom are Umno members — would mount a challenge, especially after the public display of magnanimity shown by the BN chairman and Umno president.

“It is unlikely (Datuk Seri) Hishammuddin Hussein would contest the presidential post in the party election (after Zahid extended an olive branch),” he said.

“However, another Umno leader (who supported Muhyiddin), Khairy Jamaluddin, may join the race as he has nothing to lose.”

Political analyst Professor Datuk Dr Jayum Jawan said Zahid could also face a challenge from vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“I see Ismail Sabri as (having) good potential… no controversy so far. He has the pedigree and Umno and the nation are in need of a leading figure.”

The analysts also agreed that sacking the 10 BN MPs, though it seemed the most logical move when dealing with leaders who went against party orders, would not be the wisest thing to do.

This, they said, was because the coalition’s circumstances — having only 30 MPs — made it unwise for any such action to be taken.

While there might be temptation to sack such traitors to show that Zahid meant business in eradicating “treachery”, he would also risk having Umno’s numbers in the Dewan Rakyat slide further, they said.

Jayum said sacking the 10 MPs would have far-reaching implications.

“These influential leaders have followings, and there are many parties waiting to welcome them into their fold.

“The issue of (party leaders supporting) Muhyiddin to form the federal government has passed. It is no longer an important issue now that Umno and BN are committed to supporting Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government,” he said.

He said sacking the leaders would be risky and do more harm than good for BN and Umno.

“Instead, it will be wise for Zahid to engage the leaders and he will be seen as a person with good leadership qualities who is ready to take on anyone who challenges him for the presidential post.”

Mujibu said with only 30 parliamentary seats, BN could not afford to make a risky move such as sacking its MPs that could further reduce their already dismal number.

“If this (sacking) happens, it could risk us having by-elections. The grassroots will definitely be unhappy as they had worked hard in ensuring the coalition’s candidates won in GE15.”

He said if Zahid had arbitrarily decided to kick out the leaders in question, it would widen the rift within Umno and not help his position in the long-run.

He said Zahid might want to consider other forms of disciplinary actions, such as a membership suspension.

Mujibu said such a decision should be subtle and only made after a collective decision was reached among all of Umno’s leadership.

“There are other ways to improve one’s grip or control over party leaders. In this situation, this is not the time to propagate divisive sentiments among party members.” NST