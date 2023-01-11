AFTER SABAH DEBACLE, UMNO-BN WOULD BE FOOLS TO TRUST PAKATAN IN SELANGOR STATE POLLS – ESPECIALLY ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S PKR, WHICH NOT HOUSES POWER-CRAZED LITTLE NAPOLEONS – BUT HAS LONG BEEN SUSPECTED OF BEING INFILTRATED BY PN MOLES ALIGNED TO SNEAKY & NOW VERY WEALTHY AZMIN

Amirudin: S’gor Pakatan to decide on how to collaborate with BN by end January

SHAH ALAM: Selangor Pakatan Harapan will decide on the type of political collaboration it will have with Barisan Nasional by the end of January.

Selangor Pakatan chief Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said the nature of the collaboration between Pakatan and Barisan in the state would have to be first identified.

The Selangor mentri besar, who is also a PKR vice-president, said matters regarding the collaboration had already been discussed and decided by his party.

He said it was now left to him to settle the issue with the state Pakatan.

“Basically, I know there won’t be any opposition (from the state Pakatan) but we have to first look at the formula (of the collaboration),” said Amirudin.

He said once this has been concluded, the state would start to prepare for the upcoming state election.

Sources say the state elections for Selangor, Penang, Negri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu would be held sometime in May this year.

Amirudin said he had had very positive discussions about the collaboration so far and added that he hoped the potential collaboration in the state would represent the sentiments of the Federal Government.

Amirudin also said that he would formally announce the collaboration by this week or next week, after discussing the matter at the exco meeting Wednesday (Jan 11).

“I will highlight certain things (about the collaboration) at the exco meeting today to make certain decisions,” Amirudin told reporters on Tuesday (Jan 10) after attending the state government’s monthly meeting for its employees.

The event, where Amirudin presented his new year message, was attended by heads of departments, village headmen, elected representatives and community leaders.

On another matter, Amirudin said the right preparations would be initiated to contest for the state assembly seats under the three parliamentary constituencies that Pakatan lost to Perikatan Nasional in the recent general election.

Amirudin reckoned the results in some parts of the parliamentary constituencies must have been based on election information and sentiments.

“But we believe the state sentiments are a little different and we now have the time to explain (to the constituents) and we have to expedite the formula to face the election,” said Amirudin.

Pakatan had lost the Kuala Langat, Hulu Selangor and Kapar seats, that were PKR’s, to Perikatan’s PAS.

The PKR MPs that won the seats in the 2018 were Datuk Dr Xavier Jayakumar, June Leow and Datuk Abdullah Sani Abdul Hamid, respectively.

Dr Xavier had, however, left PKR and was a Perikatan Nasional-friendly independent for a while before joining Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM).

In the recent general election, Abdullah Sani defended his seat whilst Dr N. Sathia Prakash replaced Leow and Manivannan Gowin contested in Kuala Langat.

All three were defeated by PAS candidates Hasnizan Harun in Hulu Selangor, Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi in Kuala Langat and Dr Halimah Ali in Kapar.

ANN

