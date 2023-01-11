SABAH FIASCO – A CLASSIC CASE OF ‘MAIN BELAKANG’ POLITICS – BUT WHO PLAYED WHO? – FOR SURE, UMNO IS FURIOUS AT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S ‘MISCALCULATION’ & WILL RETALIATE – ‘THIS IS CLEARLY A FAILURE OF TRUST AMONG THEMSELVES’

Indeed there was a huge bungle in Sabah this past week.. What has turned out to be a clownish coup has failed miserably. Here is some truncated news:
- delegates gather for Umno general assembly
- unexpected events in Sabah past week
- Many will want answers why Sabah Umno lost confidence in Hajiji leadership
- Coup mastermind Bung Moktar
- Umno cynics offer alternative explanations
- Umno’s sudden desire after Sabah granted autonomy over projects
- coup designed to “help” beleaguered president
- Bung bungled, Umno lost
- Hajiji retained support of 43 of 78 assemblymen
- Bung, Zahid unable to convince 5 Umno assemblymen
- Bung lost his job as DCM
- his seat moved from next to CM to insignificant location in opposition
- Bung annihilated, no hope of being chief minister
how Umno general assembly will react to Zahid
Zahid unable to heal longstanding rift within Umno
Zahid’s mistake
- 2 Sabah PH assemblymen sworn in as ministers
- PKR’s Christina Liew and DAP Phoong Jin Zhe
- BN’s James Ratib sworn in as a state minister
So one by-product of the failed coup is that Bung Moktar and Umno have been kicked out of the Sabah Cabinet but PH has gained two Cabinet positions.
The question is how (or why) the two new PH and one BN assemblymen were appointed to the Sabah Cabinet so quickly? As though everything had already been agreed upfront. Looks like a ‘main belakang’ situation again.
Not only has Bung Moktar become insignificant in Sabah but he better stay away from the Umno General Assembly. They might boo him. His boss too may get booed.
There are other theories floating around. No 2 may not see No 1 as caring too much about his (No 2’s) welfare anymore. The failure of this Sabah coup and the super-fast appointment of the two PH people to the Cabinet will only fuel such theories.
Here is the real issue. There is no real great groundswell of support for these folks. After almost two months in power their own people and their own supporters are beginning to doubt already.
This Sabah fiasco is clearly a failure of trust among themselves.
Padang Serai was actually a By Election – which they lost by a wide margin. Now Umno Sabah has been sacrificed through this coup fiasco.
State elections (Pilihanraya Negeri) in SIX states are due soon – (May 2023)? It is most likely that the PH will get thrashed again. Like it or not, agree or disagree it will most likely happen.
My prediction is if they get thrashed, the frog jumping season will start again -regardless of the Anti Hopping Law.
(Folks..what happened to the anti Hopping Law in Sabah this week? Or does the Malaysia Agreement exclude Sabah from anti hopping?)
-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/
