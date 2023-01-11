SABAH FIASCO – A CLASSIC CASE OF ‘MAIN BELAKANG’ POLITICS – BUT WHO PLAYED WHO? – FOR SURE, UMNO IS FURIOUS AT ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S ‘MISCALCULATION’ & WILL RETALIATE – ‘THIS IS CLEARLY A FAILURE OF TRUST AMONG THEMSELVES’

Indeed there was a huge bungle in Sabah this past week.. What has turned out to be a clownish coup has failed miserably. Here is some truncated news: delegates gather for Umno general assembly

unexpected events in Sabah past week

Many will want answers why Sabah Umno lost confidence in Hajiji leadership

Coup mastermind Bung Moktar

Umno cynics offer alternative explanations

Umno’s sudden desire after Sabah granted autonomy over projects

coup designed to “help” beleaguered president

Bung bungled, Umno lost

Hajiji retained support of 43 of 78 assemblymen

Bung, Zahid unable to convince 5 Umno assemblymen

Bung lost his job as DCM

his seat moved from next to CM to insignificant location in opposition

Bung annihilated, no hope of being chief minister how Umno general assembly will react to Zahid

Zahid unable to heal longstanding rift within Umno

Zahid’s mistake

My Comments :

Some say that Bung Moktar was baited on a hook to catch a shark.

Some say that Bung Moktar was tied to a hook and just thrown to the sharks.

Some say that Zahid was baited on a hook and thrown to the sharks.

Because obviously Bung failed miserably in executing the coup.

His boss failed miserably because obviously he gave the instructions.

And the brader most likely inspired the coup. Did he fail as well?

But is that really what happened? Because today TWO PH and one BN assemblymen have been appointed to the Sabah State Cabinet. To replace the UMNO assemblymen and Bung who have now lost their jobs. Here is the news :

2 Sabah PH assemblymen sworn in as ministers

PKR’s Christina Liew and DAP Phoong Jin Zhe

BN’s James Ratib sworn in as a state minister

So one by-product of the failed coup is that Bung Moktar and Umno have been kicked out of the Sabah Cabinet but PH has gained two Cabinet positions.

The question is how (or why) the two new PH and one BN assemblymen were appointed to the Sabah Cabinet so quickly? As though everything had already been agreed upfront. Looks like a ‘main belakang’ situation again.

Not only has Bung Moktar become insignificant in Sabah but he better stay away from the Umno General Assembly. They might boo him. His boss too may get booed.



There are other theories floating around. No 2 may not see No 1 as caring too much about his (No 2’s) welfare anymore. The failure of this Sabah coup and the super-fast appointment of the two PH people to the Cabinet will only fuel such theories.

Here is the real issue. There is no real great groundswell of support for these folks. After almost two months in power their own people and their own supporters are beginning to doubt already.

This Sabah fiasco is clearly a failure of trust among themselves.

Padang Serai was actually a By Election – which they lost by a wide margin. Now Umno Sabah has been sacrificed through this coup fiasco.

State elections (Pilihanraya Negeri) in SIX states are due soon – (May 2023)? It is most likely that the PH will get thrashed again. Like it or not, agree or disagree it will most likely happen.

My prediction is if they get thrashed, the frog jumping season will start again -regardless of the Anti Hopping Law.

(Folks..what happened to the anti Hopping Law in Sabah this week? Or does the Malaysia Agreement exclude Sabah from anti hopping?)

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

