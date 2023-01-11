OH OH – BIG NAMES ABSENT FROM UMNO’S PRE-GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING – ISMAIL SABRI, HISHAM & KHAIRY ‘SNUBBING OR PLOTTING’ AGAINST ZAHID – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN ANNOUNCES MAY 19 DEADLINE FOR CONTESTS FOR ‘ALL POSTS’

Big names absent from pre-Umno general assembly meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: A few Umno leaders were conspicuously absent at the closed-door presidential briefing that was held ahead of the party’s general assembly that starts on Wednesday (Jan 11).

Among those who were not spotted at the briefing were Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin.

Their absence did not go unnoticed by the media personnel covering the four-day assembly at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the closed-door briefing by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was to inform and educate the delegates over the unity government.

Party leaders that were seen at Dewan Merdeka include vice presidents Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.

Also present were Youth chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Wajdi Dusuki, Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and among others. ANN

