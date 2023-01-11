OH OH – BIG NAMES ABSENT FROM UMNO’S PRE-GENERAL ASSEMBLY MEETING – ISMAIL SABRI, HISHAM & KHAIRY ‘SNUBBING OR PLOTTING’ AGAINST ZAHID – EVEN AS AHMAD MASLAN ANNOUNCES MAY 19 DEADLINE FOR CONTESTS FOR ‘ALL POSTS’
Big names absent from pre-Umno general assembly meeting
KUALA LUMPUR: A few Umno leaders were conspicuously absent at the closed-door presidential briefing that was held ahead of the party’s general assembly that starts on Wednesday (Jan 11).
Among those who were not spotted at the briefing were Umno vice president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Datuk Seri Hishamuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin.
Their absence did not go unnoticed by the media personnel covering the four-day assembly at World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.
Earlier, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said that the closed-door briefing by Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was to inform and educate the delegates over the unity government.
Party leaders that were seen at Dewan Merdeka include vice presidents Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid and Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin.
Also present were Youth chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Wajdi Dusuki, Wanita chief Datuk Noraini Ahmad, Puteri chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman and among others. ANN
Umno polls must be held before May 19, says Ahmad Maslan
KUALA LUMPUR: Umno elections for all party posts and at all levels must be done before May 19, six months after the conclusion of the 15th General Election, says Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan.
The party secretary-general said the deadline was in line with the go-ahead Umno had received to postpone party polls by up to six months after GE15.
“Elections for posts in branches, divisions, the supreme council and the three wings are to be held before that date,” he told a press conference here on Wednesday (Jan 11).
He said that preparations for the party elections would be done soon.
Ahmad added the dates would be decided on during the General Assembly 2022 from Wednesday until Saturday (Jan 14).
In May, Umno amended its constitution to allow party polls to be held within six months after the conclusion of the general election.
The party amended Articles 10.16.1, 15.3 as well as 18.2 of its constitution for this purpose.
Umno had postponed its party elections for 18 months after the 2018/2021 term ended on June 30 in 2021, which meant that party polls for the 2021/2023 term had to be held before Dec 30 last year.
However, the Umno general assembly in March last year agreed to postpone party polls up to six months after GE15 to allow the party to focus on the general election.
There have been calls for the top two posts – president and deputy president – to be uncontested. ANN
ANN
