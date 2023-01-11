‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S MESS IN SABAH – NOW OPENS THE DOOR FOR MORE FROG-JUMPING FROM WARISAN & SABAH UMNO TO JOIN HAJIJI ON THE BASIS OF ‘DEMI RAKYAT’ – INDEED, TIN KOSONG & DAP WON’T BE FORGIVEN FOR A LONG WHILE – THE GAME IS STILL ON EVEN WITH NEW PKR, DAP, & ‘UMNO REBEL’ MINISTERS
Game still on even with new Sabah ministers
NOW that embattled Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has restructured the government, is it game over for those who plotted to oust him as chief minister?
To quote Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, “It’s okay… (the) game is still on.”
Bung said this on Sunday (Jan 8), when refusing to concede defeat after Hajiji claimed he had 44 assemblymen backing him to remain as chief minister.
Hajiji had lost his majority (a minimum of 40 out of the 79-seat Sabah assembly) when Umno pulled out its 13 (out of 18 party lawmakers) from the state government.
It is still game on for Sabah politics even though the Hajiji government has the numbers.
His opponents – Umno, Parti Warisan led by Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) headed by Datuk Peter Anthony – have 35 assemblymen (Warisan, 19; Umno, 13; and Parti KDM, three).
They need five government assemblymen to switch allegiances for them to have the numbers – it is possible as Sabah has no anti-party hopping law.
Bung, Shafie and Peter are pressuring the Sabah Chief Minister to accept their parties in a unity government formula.
If the power grab by Bung, Shafie and Peter succeeds, would they have shared power with GRS?
Since Tuesday (Jan 10), they have claimed that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s formula for political stability was forming a unity government.
On Monday (Jan 10) night, big guns from Kuala Lumpur, including Anwar and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, flew to Kota Kinabalu to dictate their formula to Sabah politicians.
However, Hajiji did not agree to this as it allowed those who wanted to bring him down to retain some power.
The Prime Minister had asked the Chief Minister to delay the swearing-in of the three ministers as he wanted a three-day cooling-off period to find a solution.
However, the Sabah government went ahead with the swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday (Jan 11).
Will Pakatan order its seven assemblymen to withdraw from the Hajiji government as the Chief Minister did not heed his advice for a cooling-off period?
One of the ministers sworn in is Sabah Pakatan chief and PKR’s Api Api assemblyman Datuk Christina Liew. Will PKR ask her and its Inanam lawmaker to quit the state government?
If the order is made, five Pakatan assemblymen will ditch Hajiji and cause his administration to collapse.
For political optics, the order won’t happen soon but it could in six months’ time.
The Sabah government’s numbers can also increase.
There is talk that after the failed power grab, there are Warisan and Parti KDM assemblymen who will want to join the Sabah government “demi rakyat (for the people)”.
It is not game over. There’s a possible sequel to the game called Pirate(s) of the Caribbean. ANN
Turmoil in Sabah: This is not quite the end – analysts
After almost a week of political instability in Sabah, new cabinet members resulting from a reshuffle were sworn in at the Istana Seri Kinabalu today.
But political analysts are not so sure this truly signals the end of turmoil in the state.
Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Sabah senior lecturer Tony Paridi Bagang said political stability remains uncertain unless Sabah BN chief Bung Moktar Radin and Warisan fully accept the new cabinet line-up.
“There is a possibility that (Sabah Chief Minister) Hajiji Noor’s rivals might challenge his cabinet in court.
“Warisan, for instance, has been voicing out Hajiji’s position based on the state constitution,” Tony said when contacted today.
Warisan president Shafie Apdal was previously reported saying the crisis in the state was Hajiji’s fault as the Sabah constitution states that a leader of a political party who commands the majority of the House should hold the chief minister’s post.
Shafie said Hajiji is “not a party leader and has no party” since the latter quit Bersatu in December last year.
Partial reflection
Last Friday, Bung announced that the state BN was withdrawing its support for Hajiji as the chief minister.
However, five BN lawmakers rebelled against Bung and pledged to continue supporting Hajiji.
Among the five were Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Tanjung Keramat) and James Ratib (BN-Sugut).
In the cabinet reshuffle today, Shahelmey was promoted to deputy chief minister today, replacing Bung who was dropped. Meanwhile, James was one of the new cabinet ministers sworn in.
The reshuffle also saw two Pakatan Harapan lawmakers join the cabinet.
Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) political analyst Arnold Puyok said the two BN lawmakers included by Hajiji in the new Sabah cabinet might not necessarily be representing BN nor endorsed by their own party.
As such, he added, the new cabinet only partially reflects the unity government at the federal level.
While the reshuffle may temporarily suppress the political stalemate in the state, if the rebel BN lawmakers are sacked from their party, this means BN will no longer be represented in the state government.
“If this happens, it will pose another problem as federal BN cannot afford to allow Sabah BN to be sidelined in the state government,” Arnold said when contacted by Malaysiakini.
No room to manoeuvre
Council of Professors senior fellow and political analyst Jeniri Amir had a similar sentiment as Arnold in that he also thinks the turmoil is only being temporarily suppressed by the new cabinet reshuffle.
For right now at least, there is not much room for either Bung or Shafie to manoeuvre, Jeniri said.
However, he does not believe this is truly the end of the instability as long as some of the parties, such as Sabah BN and Warisan, remain unhappy with the arrangement.
“I don’t think it is going to be the end because as you know, instability is very common (in Sabah) as people try to manoeuvre each other because they have their own agenda to become the chief minister of Sabah.
“(But) the current situation is difficult for (Bung and Shafie) for the time being, as long as the five BN members are with Hajiji,” he told Malaysiakini.
The best way to resolve these undercurrents would be to form a real unity government comprising all the political parties, he added.
Tony also said political compromise is highly needed in Sabah for the sake of its people.
“Sabah political leaders should learn from the past. Political impasse brings nothing to the people and the development of the state,” he said. MKINI
