FEAR & ANGER IN PENANG – BUT WHY BE AFRAID? STAND UP TO BULLIES – THAT’S THE ONLY WAY TEACH ‘DRUNK WITH GE15’ PAS & ITS PERMATANG PAUH MP FOR INFRINGING ON NON-MUSLIM RIGHTS – WITH THEIR CHILLING MESSAGE ON BEERS
While PAS has promised partner Gerakan that it is committed to multi-racialism, its actions seem to show that recent election victories have gone to its head, with the tirade against alcohol and gambling.
This is not good for Malaysia’s international image.
WHEN PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang met Gerakan leaders at their headquarters in Penang on Monday night, he told his Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition partner that the Islamist party was committed to a multi-racial Malaysia.
He reminded them that both parties, which were in opposition during the 1969 general election, had brought stability to the country following that year’s racial riots.
Then, Gerakan wrested control of Penang and PAS captured Kelantan.
Both parties later joined the newly-formed Barisan Nasional led by UMNO, which replaced the Alliance.
It's disturbing to see the PAS MP walking into a Seberang Jaya mall n insisted on the CNY beer promotion to be conceal and cover up.
— Wong Chun Wai (@chunwai09) January 10, 2023
PAS left the coalition in 1997, with Gerakan following suit after the 2018 General Election.
Hadi reassured Gerakan leaders that his party was prepared to improve its image and soften its stand, including allowing Christmas greetings, something that its leaders had frowned upon.
But there was a red line – it would never compromise on issues regarding liquor or gaming.
Meeting the media after the meeting, the hardline leader blamed Islamophobia for the fear of PAS and warned that the green tsunami that swept through much of the country in the 15th General Election would continue in the coming state elections.
Hadi can say what he wants, but if he really understands and appreciates Malaysia’s diversity, he wouldn’t be constantly making harsh and outrageous statements.
In fact, his party has also single-handedly demolished many Malay cultural practices, citing adherence to Islam.
As Terengganu Mentri Besar in 1999, Hadi’s first regressive act was to demolish the giant turtle replica at a Terengganu roundabout. He claimed it was a form of idol worship.
Instead of reassuring Penangites, PAS has pushed its agenda further in that state as well.
For the first time, a PAS Member of Parliament from the state has marched into a mall and insisted that a beer promotion, held in conjunction with Chinese New Year (CNY), be covered up.
The video of the march in Seberang Jaya by PAS theologian Muhammad Fawwaz Muhammad Jan has gone viral.
The poor Sunway Mall executives who met the Permatang Pauh MP, who beat Nurul Izzah Anwar in the recent elections, looked nervous. Who could blame them for seeming timid?
The people of Kelantan and Terengganu may be familiar with PAS leaders playing moral police, but not those in Penang.
He has no business imposing his wishes on the beer promoters, as it is not his jurisdiction. As an MP, he has no authority, for sure.
And please do not tell us that other religions also forbid drinking and gambling – the standard PAS narrative in justifying such actions against others.
If beer sales are doing well during CNY, it simply means there are good sales. It’s a question of demand and supply.
It is also standard practice for many to receive CNY hampers with a bottle of whiskey or brandy.
Many families also play card games during the festival, with some wagering small amounts of money.
The huge win in the general election has perhaps gone to the head of the theologian politicians, bringing about such actions by PAS.
But this has not helped Malaysian tourism. A series of statements on clamping down on bikinis, booze and gambling have made it to the international media, including in Hong Kong, Singapore and across the globe via Bloomberg.
The South China Morning Post, for one, said PAS was sending a ‘’chilling signal of creeping religious conservatism.’’
Call it political bravado or whatever, Hadi had told his Gerakan partners and the media that Perikatan – which also includes Bersatu – was confident it would _sapu (sweep) the state seats under the parliamentary seats won by PN in the 15th General Election (GE15).
He claimed that PN did not just win Malay votes but also non-Malay votes.
We do not know what Hadi is taking, but he should know by now that Malaysian voters are surprising our politicians.
After winning handsomely in Melaka, Sabah and Johor, a confident Barisan Nasional pushed for GE15 only to find itself humiliated.
I do not know if Gerakan leaders were convinced by Hadi’s assurances. If they do, they need help. ANN
Permatang Pauh MP brews fear, anger in Penang
His controversial action earned the ire of Pengkalan Kota assemblyman Daniel Gooi, who insisted that moral policing is not a lawmaker’s job.
Fawwaz, who beat PKR vice-president Nurul Izzah Anwar for the Permatang Pauh seat in the general election, should not behave in a manner reminiscent of a Muslim vigilante group in Kedah called the Badar Squad.
A lawmaker is expected to deal with federal laws and policy-making in parliament, including approving the government’s expenditures and tax regulation. This role cannot be lost on the first-time MP.
We would assume that he would look into issues faced by his voters, such as education, the local economy and infrastructure.
We should also be mindful that it is not his job to deny or denigrate the right of non-Muslims to consume things that are considered haram by Muslims. It is obviously not nice to shove your values into the throats of others.
It should be impressed upon the lawmaker that a diverse society requires efforts that foster understanding and respect between various communities. The last thing he should do is sow hostility or disrespect.
We can only hope that the inter-ethnic goodwill that has existed all these years in the constituency will not have been eroded as a result of his insensitive move.
It is conceivable that the mall did not flout any council rules when it decided to promote alcohol in anticipation of the Chinese New Year.
This was purely a sales pitch targeted at a particular clientele, as any other commercial establishments would execute prior to cultural festivities. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand and appreciate this business strategy.
Which is why some social media users felt that the mall management should not have entertained Fawwaz’s intervention.
It is noteworthy that such moral policing occurred on the heels of PAS-led Kedah state government’s total ban on gambling in its endeavour to display its commitment to Islamic teachings. It is possible that Fawwaz got into action buoyed up by this development.
Another downside to his action is that it might raise the question whether the faith of Muslims is so fragile that they could go weak at the knees by the mere sight of whiskey or beer bottles. Surely this is not complimentary to a faith community that is supposed to have a strong resolve.
What the novice lawmaker should be deeply concerned are politicians who are easily intoxicated by power and status, which has serious social and political implications. TMI
ANN / THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
