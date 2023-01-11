Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Tanjung Keramat) was promoted today to deputy chief minister. He will also take over Bung’s Works Ministry portfolio.

Apart from Bung, Hajiji also dropped two others from his cabinet – Yakub Khan (BN-Karambunai) and Jafry Ariffin (BN-Sukau).

Three new Sabah cabinet members – Phoong Jin Zhe (Pakatan Harapan-Luyang), Christina Liew (Harapan-Api api) and James Ratib (BN-Sugut) – were sworn in today at Istana Seri Kinabalu.

In a statement after the swearing-in ceremony, Hajiji said the reshuffle was necessary to ensure that a “strong team” was in government.

“It is important for the state government under my leadership to function as a cohesive team who share the same aspirations built on mutual trust and respect.

“The state government is determined to have like-minded leaders who appreciate the need to ensure efforts to develop the state run smoothly and uninterrupted as expected by the people.

“Political stability is crucial to achieve this,” he added. MKINI