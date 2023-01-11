KOTA KINABALU: Two Sabah Pakatan Harapan assemblymen have been sworn in as Cabinet ministers in chief minister Hajiji Noor’s administration.
PKR’s Christina Liew and DAP Phoong Jin Zhe took their oath at Istana Seri Kinabalu here this morning.
Bung dropped by Hajiji as deputy CM, state works minister
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin has been dropped from chief minister Hajiji Noor’s new Cabinet.
He was one of the three deputy chief ministers and also the state works minister. FMT
Sabah cabinet reshuffle: Bung out, two Harapan reps in
Shahelmey Yahya (BN-Tanjung Keramat) was promoted today to deputy chief minister. He will also take over Bung’s Works Ministry portfolio.
Apart from Bung, Hajiji also dropped two others from his cabinet – Yakub Khan (BN-Karambunai) and Jafry Ariffin (BN-Sukau).
Three new Sabah cabinet members – Phoong Jin Zhe (Pakatan Harapan-Luyang), Christina Liew (Harapan-Api api) and James Ratib (BN-Sugut) – were sworn in today at Istana Seri Kinabalu.
In a statement after the swearing-in ceremony, Hajiji said the reshuffle was necessary to ensure that a “strong team” was in government.
“It is important for the state government under my leadership to function as a cohesive team who share the same aspirations built on mutual trust and respect.
“The state government is determined to have like-minded leaders who appreciate the need to ensure efforts to develop the state run smoothly and uninterrupted as expected by the people.
“Political stability is crucial to achieve this,” he added. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.