FOR GOODNESS SAKE, ZAHID, STOP THE DRAMA – HOLD THE CONTEST FOR TOP 2 POSTS – YOU KNOW VERY WELL YOU WILL SURELY WIN! – THERE ARE NO CONTENDERS WITH ENOUGH SUPPORT TO TAKE THE UMNO PRESIDENCY FROM YOU – ‘WOUNDED’ OR ROARING BACK TO LIFE, AN UNCERTAIN UMNO GATHERS, LOOKING TO CHART A NEW COURSE IN A CHANGED & STILL CHANGING MALAY POLITICAL LANDSCAPE

PETALING JAYA: The pall of electoral defeats and a cloud of uncertainty hang over Umno today as the party begins a four-day general assembly while faced with the prospect of six state elections looming in the months ahead.

More importantly for Umno members, the party elections are to be held by May, raising fears about internal strife.

The party’s abysmal performance in the November general election – when Umno suffered its worst election defeat in its history – was papered over by the Umno-led Barisan Nasional managing to win a share of power by agreeing to be a partner in Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, in an uneasy alliance with the party’s former arch enemies.

But elections lie ahead in six major states controlled by its rivals Pakatan Harapan and PAS.

“Umno’s grassroot members want clarity on the party’s direction, especially where the unity government is concerned,” said a top Umno leader who declined to be named.

“The onus will be on party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to provide answers on the way ahead. They seek reassurance that Umno will stay true to its struggle despite being part of Anwar’s unity government.”

Those questions will determine the more important test for Umno – its internal party elections to determine its leadership, and thus the party’s future direction.

There is intense speculation that Zahid and his deputy, Mohamad Hasan, will be challenged by Umno leaders who are not members of the unity government, while some Zahid loyalists have warned that a contest for the top posts will tear the party apart.

“The grassroot members will want to know what plans Zahid has to strengthen the party before state elections are held, to ensure the party subsequently remains relevant,” said the source.

Zahid had confidently led Umno-BN into last November’s general election, only to see the party trounced by a resurgent Perikatan Nasional. Umno won only 26 parliamentary seats, compared to the 54 won in 2018.

Not a single parliamentary seat was won in Selangor, Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan and Terengganu – states run by its rivals – nor in Melaka, where Umno forms the state government.

The six “opposition” states will go to the polls to elect new state assemblies later this year, and there is also the prospect of possible elections in Sabah where the party’s state leader, Bung Moktar Radin, had tried and failed to oust chief minister Hajiji Noor of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah.

The prospects of those elections will be on the minds of Umno members as they consider the performance of their party leaders.

A contest for Umno’s top two posts is definitely on the cards, according to political analyst Jeniri Amir. “Umno’s image is tainted. Zahid has been on trial on corruption charges, and he is a divisive figure even within Umno, so he will face a challenge,” he told FMT.

Jeniri, a fellow of the Council of Professors, said a contest would be necessary for Umno’s rejuvenation. “It will be difficult for the party to attract support, especially among the younger generation, if there is no change in leadership.

“So far, the top leaders themselves have not said anything about the party elections but grassroot members will want to know the stand of the top leaders on whether the posts of president and deputy president will be contested.”

Jeniri said the party’s future “looks very bleak” if the top two posts were left uncontested.

The Umno general assembly will be held from today to Saturday at the party’s headquarters at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur. The assembly is the party’s annual meeting for 2022, which was postponed because of the general election.

The general assembly for 2023 will be held in the middle of the year. No dates have been fixed yet, but Zahid said on Monday that Umno divisions will hold simultaneous meetings this year and focus on elections at the divisional and central levels.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

