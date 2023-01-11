LOOKS LIKE HAJIJI TRYING TO BULLDOZE HIS WAY BACK TO POWER – AFTER BINNING ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S UNITY GOVT PLAN – HIVE OF ACTIVITY AT SABAH PALACE AMID TALK OF CABINET CHANGES

Hive of activity at Sabah palace amid speculation of Cabinet change

KOTA KINABALU: The palace here is once again the focus of attention amid speculation of a swearing-in ceremony for the new Sabah Cabinet.

Several vehicles ferrying assemblymen have been seen entering the palace gates since 8.50am today.

Security personnel have also assembled at the palace entrance.

Chief minister Hajiji Noor’s vehicle was seen entering the palace compound at 9.35am.

Last night, a purported invitation to assemblymen, a programme for the event, and a letter from the palace to the Kota Kinabalu police headquarters went viral on social media.

The swearing-in ceremony is reportedly scheduled to take place at 10am at the Dewan Kunjungan.

