KJ moots long-term PH-BN alliance to chart centrist course

PETALING JAYA: There needs to be a long-term alliance between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) if both coalitions want to chart a more centrist course for Malaysia, said former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

Speaking at the Regional Outlook Forum 2023 organised by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Khairy said the coalition agreement signed between parties in the unity government was merely short-term despite its focus on reforms.

He said BN and PH did not go into the recent general election (GE15) with a common platform, nor had they discussed whether this current alliance would be something for the long-term.

The forum was also attended by transport minister and DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook.

“If you want to chart a course for a centrist vision of this country, where finally you (Loke) and I get to work together, let’s remodel the structure that used to be,” said Khairy.

“And let’s present that as a unified pre-electoral pact that is ideologically consistent, accepted by our rank and file, and has a clear runway not just for ageing leaders but the younger leaders between our parties.

“And let us take that against the monoethnic opposition bloc (Perikatan Nasional) and present that to the people of Malaysia,” he said.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government comprises PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Warisan, as well as several independent candidates and small parties.

A coalition agreement was signed by the leaders of the five major political coalitions and parties in December stating their support for Anwar.

Khairy’s decision to back Anwar seen as survival strategy