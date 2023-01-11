PETALING JAYA: There needs to be a long-term alliance between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) if both coalitions want to chart a more centrist course for Malaysia, said former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.
Speaking at the Regional Outlook Forum 2023 organised by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Khairy said the coalition agreement signed between parties in the unity government was merely short-term despite its focus on reforms.
He said BN and PH did not go into the recent general election (GE15) with a common platform, nor had they discussed whether this current alliance would be something for the long-term.
“If you want to chart a course for a centrist vision of this country, where finally you (Loke) and I get to work together, let’s remodel the structure that used to be,” said Khairy.
“And let’s present that as a unified pre-electoral pact that is ideologically consistent, accepted by our rank and file, and has a clear runway not just for ageing leaders but the younger leaders between our parties.
“And let us take that against the monoethnic opposition bloc (Perikatan Nasional) and present that to the people of Malaysia,” he said.
Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government comprises PH, BN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah, Warisan, as well as several independent candidates and small parties.
A coalition agreement was signed by the leaders of the five major political coalitions and parties in December stating their support for Anwar.
Khairy’s decision to back Anwar seen as survival strategy
PETALING JAYA: A political analyst construes Khairy Jamaluddin’s declaration of support for Anwar Ibrahim’s government as the utterance of someone seeking political survival.
James Chin, professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, told FMT he believed the former health minister saw his odds as being better with Umno partnering with Pakatan Harapan than with Perikatan Nasional.
Chin said Khairy’s declaration was surprising given his previous reluctance to support Anwar as prime minister.
“But I guess if Umno moves to have an alliance with PN again, his chances will be limited.”
Yesterday, at a forum organised by Singapore’s ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, Khairy said Umno would continue supporting the Anwar-led unity government if he or his allies gained the party’s leadership in the Umno elections.
Chin said Khairy lacked popularity among Umno’s grassroots and would probably fail in his ambition to lead the party.
Khairy ran for the Umno presidency in 2018 and lost.
Tunku Mohar Mokhtar of the International Islamic University Malaysia said Khairy should not assume to be speaking for his allies in voicing support for Anwar .
“The main problem is whether he can ensure his allies agree with him. What if they decide otherwise?
“We still don’t know the grassroots’ sentiment. There are still many within Umno who may think PN is the better option for a political alignment,” he said.
He also said Anwar would do well to be cautious of Khairy’s support, given his track record of backing former prime ministers Muhyiddin Yassin and Ismail Sabri Yaakob.
Oh Ei Sun of the Singapore Institute of International Affairs said it was unlikely Khairy would succeed in a contest against Zahid in the party polls.
“Khairy is just testing the water. Zahid enjoys widespread grassroots and divisional support,” he said. “Political trust is an expensive commodity and it is transactional and ephemeral.”
The 2022 Umno general assembly is from today to Saturday.
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.