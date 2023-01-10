AS DAP’S LOKE WORRIES ABOUT UMNO POLLS & UPCOMING STATE ELECTIONS – KHAIRY ASSURES HE’LL BACK ANWAR’S GOVT IF HIS ALLIES OR HIM BECOME UMNO PRESIDENT – BUT INSTEAD OF CALMING, KJ’S WORDS WILL SEND SHIVERS DOWN ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S SPINE – WHAT NEED IS THERE FOR TIN KOSONG WHEN MALAYSIA FINALLY GETS A TALENTED & CAPABLE OPTION IN THE FORM OF KHAIRY?

DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook has identified two upcoming major political events that could shape the future of the Malaysian government — the Umno polls and the state elections for six states.

“One is, of course, the leadership election within Umno. Whether or not the leadership election will have any impact on the future of this government is uncertain because the coalition is made up of decisions that were made by the leadership of each party.

“In other words, if there is a change of leadership in Umno, whether or not they will keep to this government or form a government with other parties is something that I cannot answer.”

Loke was in Singapore to attend a forum on regional outlooks. He was joined there by former health minister Khairy Jamaluddin, speaking at a session entitled “The Political Outlook in Malaysia”.

The transport minister and Seremban MP noted that “in terms of numbers, the current coalition is very strong.”

“In terms of the outlook, it should be very stable. We should be able to bring stability to Malaysia,” he said.

The second event that could determine the unity government’s fate was the upcoming state elections in six states, Loke added.

“At the very least, the parties must be able to perform well in the three states and try to gain more seats in the northern belt.

“If that is the scenario, of course, that will provide additional motivation for the parties who form the government right now to continue to cooperate and ensure that we can have a functional government,” he said.

Loke, however, said that the most important challenge right now was to ensure “political stability”.

“We are working hard, even with a lot of differences among the parties taking up the government. We try to put aside our differences. Soon after we formed the government, we came to the table and signed a coalition agreement (that) governed the functioning of this unity government.”

Echoing Loke, Khairy said that political stability was of paramount importance.

“Political stability is that cache that gives Malaysia and other countries in Southeast Asia that premium for people to come to invest in our country, travel to our country, and to take a long position in our country,” he said.

“But there are concerns over government stability. We have had more PMs in the last few years than some other countries in the last 60 years. So, a lot of people are concerned, can Malaysia last?”

Khairy stressed that “any change in the Umno leadership will result in political instability.”

Khairy said that he didn’t work “his socks off” to get the country out of the Covid-19 pandemic only to see it continue without stability.

To the question of whether he would take up a post in Umno, Khairy replied “I’m thinking about it”. – Bernama

