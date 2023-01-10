WHO ARE YOU TO BUSYBODY & ACT AS IF YOU’RE THE POLICE OVER CNY SALES OF LIQUOR – DAP REP SCOLDS PAS MP FOR CREATING TENSION & DIVISION WHEN THERE AREN’T ANY

PAS lawmaker Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan courted flak from a DAP assemblyperson in Penang for “assuming the role of moral police” regarding the promotion of alcoholic beverages at a mall in the state.

“I am of the opinion that it is not the role of an MP or elected representative to be moral police and take action on activities which he or she believes to be inappropriate.

“It is clear the promotion was in conjunction with the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration. It is aimed at non-Muslims and carried out in accordance with the law,” said Daniel Gooi in a statement this afternoon.

The Pengkalan Kota representative was responding to a video of the Permatang Pauh MP holding discussions with the mall’s management regarding the promotion.

Apart from deviating from his duties as an MP, Gooi also claimed that Fawwaz’s actions could pose a threat to multiracial Penang.

“If he can act like an enforcement officer over the promotion of alcohol, will he also take similar action against the various cultural and religious activities practised in Penang?” he asked.

Don’t bow to pressure

Gooi urged Sunway Carnival Mall not to bow to pressure from “narrow-minded” politicians since the promotion did not breach regulations.

On a sarcastic note, the DAP representative thanked the PAS lawmaker for “helping” promote the event.

“Thank you YB for the video and for informing everyone that there is a promotion for alcoholic beverages at the mall,” he added.

Muhammad Fawwaz Mohamad Jan (right) with the mall’s representative.

Fawwaz, who ended the Anwar Ibrahim family’s decades-long control of the Permatang Pauh seat in the last general election, said he had received complaints from the public about the promotion.

During his meeting with the mall’s management, the PAS lawmaker said he expressed a “strong objection” to the large-scale promotion and sale of alcoholic beverages in the main lobby area.

Following this, Fawwaz said the management agreed to hold the promotion in a more concealed manner for the next week.

“To safeguard the sensitivities of Muslims… it is hoped that such a situation does not recur,” he added, noting the adverse effects of alcohol consumption.

