SHAFIE & BUNG SPILL THE BEANS – SEND UNMISTAKABLE MESSAGE TO FLIP-FLOPPING, FORK-TONGUED ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – WARISAN & UMNO TO FULLY SUPPORT ANWAR’S PROPOSAL FOR UNITY GOVT IN SABAH DESPITE ANWAR’S PUBLIC ASSURANCES OF NON-INTERFERENCE – BUT NEITHER WARISAN OR UMNO REPS TO ATTEND SPECIAL SITTING ON 2 KEY BILLS FROM PUTRAJAYA

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan fully supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal for a unity government in Sabah, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

“After our meeting with Anwar on Monday(Jan 9) night, all of Warisan’s 19 assemblymen agree to fully support the proposal for a unity government in Sabah,” said the party president.

This comes after a meeting between Shafie, Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Parti KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony and Anwar, who flew into Kota Kinabalu to find solutions for the political crisis in the state.

Anwar also met separately with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during his three-hour stopover on his return fron Jakarta.

Shafie also said Warisan walso supports the two state laws that are to be tabled at the special session of the Sabah State Assembly sitting on Tuesday (Jan 10).

These two bills are the Gas Distribution Bill 2023 and Energy Commission Bill 2023

He said the bills are important as they are part of Sabah’s effort to regain state rights in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

“Our support for the Bills should not be construed in any way as an endorsement of the current Hajiji state government,” he said.

He said that the enactments were necessary for Sabah to take over gas distribution and also have regulatory powers for energy.

Shafie said the current assembly should not have any problem in passing the Bills as it just needed a simple majority.

However, Shafie said that Warisan assemnlymen will not be attending the assembly because there is a need for the government to form a special committee to decide on the unity government as proposed by Anwar. ANN

Bung and most Umno assemblymen to skip special sitting