SHAFIE & BUNG SPILL THE BEANS – SEND UNMISTAKABLE MESSAGE TO FLIP-FLOPPING, FORK-TONGUED ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – WARISAN & UMNO TO FULLY SUPPORT ANWAR’S PROPOSAL FOR UNITY GOVT IN SABAH DESPITE ANWAR’S PUBLIC ASSURANCES OF NON-INTERFERENCE – BUT NEITHER WARISAN OR UMNO REPS TO ATTEND SPECIAL SITTING ON 2 KEY BILLS FROM PUTRAJAYA

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan fully supports Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s proposal for a unity government in Sabah, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.
“After our meeting with Anwar on Monday(Jan 9) night, all of Warisan’s 19 assemblymen agree to fully support the proposal for a unity government in Sabah,” said the party president.
This comes after a meeting between Shafie, Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin and Parti KDM president Datuk Peter Anthony and Anwar, who flew into Kota Kinabalu to find solutions for the political crisis in the state.
Anwar also met separately with Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor during his three-hour stopover on his return fron Jakarta.
Shafie also said Warisan walso supports the two state laws that are to be tabled at the special session of the Sabah State Assembly sitting on Tuesday (Jan 10).
These two bills are the Gas Distribution Bill 2023 and Energy Commission Bill 2023
He said the bills are important as they are part of Sabah’s effort to regain state rights in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.
“Our support for the Bills should not be construed in any way as an endorsement of the current Hajiji state government,” he said.
He said that the enactments were necessary for Sabah to take over gas distribution and also have regulatory powers for energy.
Shafie said the current assembly should not have any problem in passing the Bills as it just needed a simple majority.
However, Shafie said that Warisan assemnlymen will not be attending the assembly because there is a need for the government to form a special committee to decide on the unity government as proposed by Anwar. ANN
Bung and most Umno assemblymen to skip special sitting
KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will not be attending the special sitting here today.
The half-day state assembly legislative session will see two bills– on gas regulatory power transfer and the formation of Sabah Energy Commission– to be passed.
Yesterday, State Finance Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun had said that the passing of both bills would see the fruitful efforts of discussions between the state and federal government to give more authority related to Malaysia Agreement 1963, to Sabah.
“In relation to the special sitting of the Third Term of the 16th Sabah State Legislative Assembly on Jan 10, most of the Sabah Umno State Legislative Assembly Members are not able to attend it,” said Bung on his Facebook page.
“They have to leave for Kuala Lumpur to attend the Umno General Assembly.
“However, I, along with the members of the Sabah Umno State Legislative Assembly, also fully support the Gas Supply Bill 2023,” said Bung, who is also Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman.
Meanwhile, the Lamag assemblyman welcomes suggestion by the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to have a unity government at the state level that involves all political parties.
“I believe and am confident that this unity government will ‘calm the political temperature’ and after that, stabilise current state politics.
“I am also hoping that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor will accept the suggestion by the Prime Minister for the peoples’ well-being.”
Anwar, who met and spoke to both Hajiji and Bung last night here, had said that he would leave it up to them to make the final decision on how to solve the crisis.
He had also said deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will propose the most viable solution but it would be ultimately up to Sabah leaders to resolve the conflict.
“The situation is improving. Zahid and I are looking for the best formula for Sabah.
“But the decision will be made by the leaders of Sabah. We can only advise,” NST
ANN / NST
.