SABAH GOVERNOR SEEKS LEGAL ADVICE ON POSITION OF ‘PARTYLESS’ HAJIJI AS CM – EVEN AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR ‘CAME, SPINNED & CONFUSED’ AN ALREADY SEETHING SABAH POLITICAL LANDSCAPE – WHILE UMNO 5 WHO ‘BETRAYED SABAH BN’ LOOKS SET TO GET THE SACK – MUCH LIKE THE ‘COURT CLUSTER’ IN PUTRAJAYA

SABAH GOVERNOR SEEKS LEGAL ADVICE ON POSITION OF 'PARTYLESS' HAJIJI AS CM – WHILE UMNO 5 WHO 'BETRAYED SABAH BN' LOOKS SET TO GET THE SACK
‘Act against five who betrayed Sabah BN’
KOTA KINABALU: Stern action must be taken against five Sabah Barisan Nasional assemblymen who broke ranks with the state leadership over the pullout from the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) government, says a state party leader.
Sabah Umno communications director Ghazalie Ansing said the move by the five to back Chief Minister and GRS chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor instead of Barisan was an act of betrayal.
“I regard the five as traitors who have already booked their tickets to leave Umno. As such, it is up to the party leadership’s wisdom to make a decision,” he added.
The five assemblymen are Datuk Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat assemblyman), Datuk Dr Yusof Yacob (Sindumin), Datuk Jasnih Daya (Pantai Dalit), Datuk Arshad Bistari (Tempasuk) and Datuk James Ratib (Sugut).
On Saturday, the quintet initially issued a statement publicly backing Hajiji to remain as chief minister following the political crisis in Sabah and calling for Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to step down as Sabah Barisan chief for severing ties with GRS.
But on the same day, they retracted the call for Bung Moktar to resign, although they maintained their support for Hajiji, the GRS chairman.
Towards this end, Ghazalie claimed the five had revealed their true colours by continuing to support Hajiji, further contending that GRS was using them.
He alleged that the Umno assemblymen were only looking after their own interests, pointing out that they had forgotten that the position they enjoyed now was due to the support of the people for Umno and Barisan.
“True leaders of the party will be loyal to the party’s decision because of unity, but these five are only puppets for the opposing party.
“They were willing to be used as pawns by rivals to hold on to power and the privileges enjoyed currently,” he said.
Ghazalie claimed that before becoming Barisan assemblymen, these leaders had begged the party to give them a shot at contesting the elections but are now repaying the trust given to them by biting the hand that fed them.
Of the five, all contested under the Barisan logo in the 2020 Sabah snap election except for Yusof, who contested and won under a Parti Warisan ticket. He later ditched Warisan in 2021 before joining Sabah Barisan last May.
In a separate matter, the five Sabah Barisan assemblymen joined reps from Sabah Pakatan Harapan and GRS to gather at the Chief Minister’s official residence at Sri Gaya yesterday.
It is understood that they had gathered starting at 1pm, although the reason for the gathering is unclear.
This was ahead of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s visit to the state capital yesterday to speak to Sabah Barisan, GRS and Warisan about the current political crisis.
Hajiji told reporters on Sunday that he has the support of 44 assemblymen, four more than the 40 seats required for a simple majority in the 79-member state assembly.
The GRS chairman also claimed statutory declarations (SDs) had been submitted to Sabah Governor Tun Juhar Mahiruddin during a meeting on Saturday evening.
Out of the 44 assemblymen, he said, 29 were from GRS, seven from Sabah Pakatan, five from Barisan and one from PAS. ANN
You can’t have a Sabah govt if the CM has no party, says Shafie
KOTA KINABALU: A state government cannot be formed in Sabah if its chief minister does not belong to any political party, says Parti Warisan.
Its president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (pic) said this is in accordance with the state constitution, and having the numbers to form the government does not matter if the person seeking to helm it is without a party.
“There is no need to talk about (support), because how can a government be formed when the chief minister does not have a party? What is his (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s) party?” he told reporters when met at his residence on Monday (Jan 9).
Mohd Shafie said the current political crisis was constitutional in nature, not about who has the majority support or enough statutory declarations (SDs).
He also noted that the anti-party hopping law was in force at the federal level but not in Sabah.
“If we allow hopping to happen here, how (does this align) with the federal level?” he asked.
On Friday (Jan 6), Sabah Barisan Nasional withdrew support from the Sabah government saying that Hajiji had breached the terms of their alliance.
With that, Sabah Barisan chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin said the state government no longer existed and Hajiji was no longer chief minister.
On Sunday (Jan 8), Hajiji claimed he had obtained the support of 44 Sabah assemblymen including those from his own Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) coalition, Pakatan Harapan and Barisan, meaning the state government was still intact and he remained Chief Minister. ANN
‘Sabah leaders must decide’
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrived in the state capital to meet political leaders last night and said he would not interfere with Sabah’s political decisions.
“The situation is getting better. Zahid and I are finding the best formula for Sabah. The state leaders will decide…we can only give advice,” he said.
It is learned that Anwar did not give the state leaders any time frame to settle the issue.
Anwar arrived in Sabah last night from his first official overseas visit to Indonesia as Prime Minister. He arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport at around 10pm.
Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, also the Deputy Prime Minister, arrived in Kota Kinabalu yesterday evening.
Anwar and Ahmad Zahid met the state leaders immediately after the former arrived.
However, it is not clear what was suggested to resolve the high-stakes political games.
It is understood that on the table for discussion is the creation of a “unity government”, but the question is what shape and form are agreeable to all at the state level as all four parties are part of Anwar’s unity government at the federal level.
It is understood that embattled Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor’s Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) is offering to maintain the status quo on the GRS-Barisan Nasional pact, but with the inclusion of Sabah Pakatan Harapan.
On the other side, Barisan – led by its state chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin – is pushing for a unity government that also includes Parti Warisan led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, and Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) led by Datuk Peter Anthony.Raising the stakes from the opposing bench, the Barisan-Warisan-KDM camp is widely speculated to be asking for Hajiji to be replaced with anyone else.
They even would not object to GRS’s Sabah STAR president Datuk Seri Jeffrey Kitingan as an option.
Political analyst Tony Paridi Bagang said it would be a major test for Anwar to do something without being seen as interfering in state politics.
“This will be a litmus test for Anwar’s ability to mediate and reach an amicable solution to the current political crisis.
“He needs to be politically neutral to avoid the perception that KL/Putrajaya is dictating local politics here,” said Bagang, a Sabah Universiti Teknologi Mara lecturer.
He said Anwar’s meeting with all parties is an attempt to suggest a political win-win situation in the spirit of the unity government at the federal level.
“A stable government is greatly needed, and there must be a political compromise with all parties if they put the people’s interests (first),” he added.
GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said they had no expectations of Anwar’s visit.
“We respect and thank him for taking time out of his busy schedule to see us,” said Masidi, who held a pre-council Sabah assembly meeting with Hajiji and state assemblymen.
The Sabah crisis was triggered after Sabah Barisan pulled out of the 27-month-old GRS-Barisan coalition government led by Hajiji last Friday.
The key issue was that Hajiji no longer had the legitimacy to remain chief minister as he was party-less after he led GRS assemblymen out of Bersatu to become direct members of GRS on Dec 8, Bung Moktar had said.
However, Hajiji’s camp argued that GRS was a political entity allowing direct members and not only a coalition for parties.
Barisan’s move to pull out the support of 18 Umno assemblymen left the Hajiji government without a majority.
By Saturday, Hajiji had garnered the support of 44 assemblymen, including five Umno dissidents and seven Sabah Pakatan state representatives.
On Sunday, Hajiji told the media that he had the majority and handed statutory declarations of support from the 44 assemblymen to Yang DiPertua Negeri Tun Juhar Mahiruddin.
Bung Moktar has aligned his remaining 13 Barisan assemblymen with Warisan’s 19 assemblymen and KDM’s three representatives, giving them 35 assemblymen, five seats short of the 40 seats required for a majority.
Political observers are watching to see if Sabah’s Pakatan will continue supporting Hajiji, as Anwar had indicated that Pakatan would remain neutral in the Sabah impasse. Another piece of baggage in Hajiji’s camp is the support of two nominated assemblymen, Sabah Progressive Party president Datuk Yong Teck Lee and Sabah PAS secretary Dr Aliakbar Gulasan.
Both parties are members of Perikatan Nasional, which is the Opposition at the federal level.
Observers said that if Sabah Pakatan withdraws its support, it would leave the GRS and Barisan groups without a simple majority.
Others are also watching if Ahmad Zahid will change the stand of the Barisan-Umno dissidents in their support for Hajiji.
A special Sabah assembly meeting today to table a state bill for establishing an oil and gas regulatory body could also be used as a venue for Hajiji to get the endorsement for his position as chief minister.
Istana Negeri has yet to set a date for him to swear in his Cabinet ministers amid talk that Tun Juhar was seeking advice on the legal issues surrounding Hajiji’s position as chief minister.
If all else fails, Sabah might head for another snap election (polls are not due until after September 2025). ANN
