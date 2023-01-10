IN THE NAME OF ISLAM OR IS IT FOR HIMSELF, ‘SNAKE OIL SALESMAN’ HADI VOWS PAS’ ‘GREEN WAVE’ WILL GROW IN STATE POLLS – TRASHES PUTRAJAYA FOR NOT RESTORING KELANTAN OIL ROYALTY & INTERFERING IN VILLAGE COMMITTEES – YET WAS NOT PAS IN FEDERAL GOVT UNTIL 2 MONTHS AGO? – WHY DIDN’T HADI & MUHYIDDIN RESTORE KELANTAN’S OIL ROYALTY WHEN PN-PAS WAS IN POWER FOR MORE THAN 2 YEARS?

PAS’ ‘green wave’ will grow in state elections, says Hadi

GEORGE TOWN: PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang is confident the “green wave” witnessed in the 15th general election will continue in the upcoming state elections.

Six states – Pakatan Harapan-controlled Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, as well as PAS-led Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu – will hold state elections this year.

The “green wave” saw PAS and Perikatan Nasional carrying out a clean sweep of all 14 parliamentary seats in Kelantan and eight in Terengganu.

“We missed only one seat in Kedah,” Hadi told a press conference at the Penang Gerakan headquarters here yesterday, in reference to Sungai Petani, which was won by PKR’s Mohammed Taufiq Johari.

“This (election result) shows that we (PAS and PN) have the strength. The success of this wave will go on.”

Hadi said talks on seat allocation among PN component parties for all six states were nearly 80% completed. He said talks on seats in Penang began during GE15.

Separately, Hadi, who is also the Marang MP, claimed that Putrajaya had not been honouring the spirit of federalism by interfering in PAS-led states.

He cited the formation of village committees in Kelantan by federal agencies, and Putrajaya’s refusal to pay oil royalty to the state as examples.

“They ‘seized’ the petroleum royalty and infringed the agreement. Royalties have not been paid to Kelantan, which hurts our economy.

“Yet, we could survive due to our frugality, integrity and public support,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

