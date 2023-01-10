FOOLISH AS USUAL, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FLIP FLOPS HIS WAY THROUGH SABAH CRISIS – ON ONE HAND ENDORSING HAJIJI AS CM, YET INSISTING SABAH SOLUTION ‘IN THE HANDS OF LOCAL LEADERS’ – IRONICALLY ON EVE OF BILL TO RESTORE ‘THE RIGHTS OF SABAH’ – AMID SUCH INTERFERENCE, FOR SURE POLITICAL STABILITY IN SABAH WILL BE PROLONGED WITH ANTI-HAJIJI CAMPS GOING UNDERGROUND TO SPRING THE NEXT SURPRISE

Sabah solution in the hands of local leaders, says Anwar

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan chairman and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it is up to Sabah’s leaders to decide for themselves how best to end the political turmoil in the state.

“The situation is improving,” he said after meeting leaders of Barisan Nasional and Warisan at a hotel here.

He said he and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were looking for “a good formula for Sabah, which has to be decided by the Sabah leaders themselves”.

He added: “Actually, we just came to give advice.”

Anwar arrived at a hotel here at 10.10pm shortly after landing at Kota Kinabalu airport from Jakarta, where he had made an official visit as prime minister to Indonesia.

Zahid had arrived earlier this evening and was believed to have met Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor, who is Sabah’s chief minister.

The talks come in the wake of Sabah state assembly members from Umno withdrawing support for Hajiji. However, he said yesterday he continued to command majority support, allowing him to remain in office.

Hajiji was among those who had greeted Anwar at the airport. However, he was not seen with Anwar when Anwar arrived at the hotel.

It is understood he headed for a meeting with Zahid, who had held talks earlier with Sabah BN-Umno leaders.

The meetings of top political leaders come days after rumours that Sabah Umno and Warisan were seeking to form a new state government after ousting Hajiji. FMT