FOOLISH AS USUAL, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR FLIP FLOPS HIS WAY THROUGH SABAH CRISIS – ON ONE HAND ENDORSING HAJIJI AS CM, YET INSISTING SABAH SOLUTION ‘IN THE HANDS OF LOCAL LEADERS’ – IRONICALLY ON EVE OF BILL TO RESTORE ‘THE RIGHTS OF SABAH’ – AMID SUCH INTERFERENCE, FOR SURE POLITICAL STABILITY IN SABAH WILL BE PROLONGED WITH ANTI-HAJIJI CAMPS GOING UNDERGROUND TO SPRING THE NEXT SURPRISE
Sabah solution in the hands of local leaders, says Anwar
KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan chairman and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says it is up to Sabah’s leaders to decide for themselves how best to end the political turmoil in the state.
“The situation is improving,” he said after meeting leaders of Barisan Nasional and Warisan at a hotel here.
He said he and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were looking for “a good formula for Sabah, which has to be decided by the Sabah leaders themselves”.
He added: “Actually, we just came to give advice.”
Anwar arrived at a hotel here at 10.10pm shortly after landing at Kota Kinabalu airport from Jakarta, where he had made an official visit as prime minister to Indonesia.
Zahid had arrived earlier this evening and was believed to have met Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor, who is Sabah’s chief minister.
The talks come in the wake of Sabah state assembly members from Umno withdrawing support for Hajiji. However, he said yesterday he continued to command majority support, allowing him to remain in office.
Hajiji was among those who had greeted Anwar at the airport. However, he was not seen with Anwar when Anwar arrived at the hotel.
It is understood he headed for a meeting with Zahid, who had held talks earlier with Sabah BN-Umno leaders.
The meetings of top political leaders come days after rumours that Sabah Umno and Warisan were seeking to form a new state government after ousting Hajiji. FMT
Hajiji has my blessings to continue as CM, says Anwar
KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan chairman and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says Gabungan Rakyat Sabah chairman Hajiji Noor has his blessings to continue as chief minister.
“I’m giving my blessings to Hajiji as the chief minister,” he told reporters after meeting Hajiji at his official residence here.
His endorsement late on Monday night came after talks with leaders of Sabah Barisan Nasional-Umno, Warisan, and Hajiji following days of political wrangling brought about by Sabah Umno assemblymen withdrawing support from Hajiji as chief minister.
However, Hajiji said yesterday he had secured majority support from assembly members, among whom were 5 assemblymen from Umno and 7 from Sabah Pakatan Harapan.
Anwar said Hajiji will be given room to hold discussions with other Sabah leaders on the best way forward to solve the political impasse.
He thanked Hajiji and his allies for taking the time to listen to views from all parties, and Barisan Nasional chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is Umno president, for wanting the state to be “strengthened under the leadership of Hajiji as chief minister”.
He also noted the importance of a special state assembly session (on Tuesday) to approve new state laws on gas supply and the setting up of an energy commission in Sabah to take over all regulatory power for gas supply in Sabah.
“Tomorrow, two important bills to restore the rights of Sabah (will be tabled). This will be a big change (for Sabah), and for me, this should be the priority,” said Anwar.
Anwar had told reporters earlier that he and Zahid had come to Sabah only to give advice, and that it was up to Sabah leaders to find a way out of the impasse.
Sabah Umno and state opposition party Warisan had been rumoured to be seeking to form a new government.
Shortly before Anwar’s statement, Sabah BN and Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin had said he had given his views to Anwar who would discuss it with Hajiji.
He said no decision was reached during his meeting with Anwar.
“We have to wait for the outcome… Now Anwar is at Sri Gaya (the chief minister’s official residence) meeting GRS, so it’s best you (media) wait for him there to ask him,” said Bung just moments after Anwar and Zahid had left.
Also seen with Bung at the hotel were three assemblymen from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), who had also said last week they no longer supported the Hajiji government. It is understood the meeting also involved Warisan leaders.
GRS and BN are both part of Anwar’s unity federal government. Sabah BN had been part of the GRS-led state government, which was supported by KDM and other minor parties at the time. FMT