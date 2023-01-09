NO PEACE IN SABAH SO LONG AS HAJIJI STAYS CM – ALREADY SEEN AS BEHOLDEN TO EX-PARTY BERSATU FOR ITS SUPPORT IN LATEST CM TUSSLE, HAJIJI WILL ONLY BE AN AGENT OF MUHYIDDIN & PAS – SO LONG AS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR MANS UP & DEMANDS THE SABAH STATE CONSTITUTION IS FOLLOWED, NO ONE CAN QUESTION HAJIJI’S REPLACEMENT

KOTA KINABALU: Assemblymen from Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Pakatan Harapan (PH), as well as five from Umno, have gathered for a meeting at chief minister Hajiji Noor’s official residence here.

The elected representatives started arriving from 1.30pm. While the purpose of the meeting is unclear, it is understood that it involves a special state assembly sitting slated for tomorrow.

The political leaders are expected to discuss the ongoing political turmoil in Sabah.

Yesterday, Hajiji said he had the backing of 44 of the 79 assemblymen and had submitted their statutory declarations (SDs) to the governor the day before.

However, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chief Bung Moktar Radin claimed the “game is still on”, saying the outcome of the turmoil will be known tonight when PH chairman Anwar Ibrahim and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi come to Kota Kinabalu.

Before the political turmoil, Hajiji was backed by 53 assemblymen – 29 from GRS, 17 from BN and seven from PH. Besides the 73 elected assemblymen, six were appointed by the ruling party.

On Friday, Sabah BN and Umno retracted their support for Hajiji, following speculation and reports of a coup attempt to oust the chief minister and for Bung to replace him.

It was previously speculated that Sabah Umno and Warisan would work together to form the state government.

Sabah PH has given Hajiji its backing while five Sabah Umno assemblymen have refused to be part of the move to oust the chief minister.

The five are Shahelmey Yahya (Tanjung Keramat), Jasni Daya (Pantai Dalit), James Ratib (Sugut), Yusof Yacob (Sindumin) and Arsad Bistari (Tempasuk). FMT

GRS sec-gen welcomes Anwar’s presence in Sabah amid turmoil

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Masidi Manjun welcomes Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s presence in Sabah tonight, amid the ongoing political turmoil in the state. Masidi, a state minister, said GRS did not expect Anwar to come to Sabah but thanked the prime minister for making the effort to meet party leaders and elected representatives. Anwar is expected to meet state political leaders, including those from GRS, Barisan Nasional (BN) and Warisan, after arriving here tonight. Meanwhile, Masidi said assemblymen from GRS and Pakatan Harapan (PH), as well as five from Umno, did not discuss politics at all when they met at chief minister Hajiji Noor’s official residence here. He said they did not even discuss the reshuffling of the state Cabinet, which Hajiji had said would be taking place following a failed coup attempt last week said to involve leaders from BN and Warisan. “We have come here just to discuss the special state assembly sitting tomorrow, which is meant to pass two enactments involving the management of our gas resources and the setting up of an energy commission in Sabah. “We did not discuss politics, as we decided to take a break from politics today,” he told reporters after the meeting. Masidi also denied there would be changes in the seating arrangements in the state assembly tomorrow. “We hope that all assemblymen will behave in a civil manner in carrying out our responsibility as elected representatives tomorrow.” FMT

All eyes on Istana Seri Kinabalu, Sabah CM’s official residence