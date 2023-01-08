‘OF COURSE HE HAS 44, AS HE TOOK ALL MY MEN, HE CORRUPTED ALL MY MEN’ – FURIOUS BUNG MOKTAR DIGS IN – ‘THE BALL IS STILL ROLLING’ – AND SABAH STILL WITHOUT A CHIEF MINISTER DESPITE HAJIJI’S SHOW OF BRAVADO – TOUTED SWEARING-IN CEREMONY AT SABAH PALACE TOMORROW ALSO UNLIKELY, PREDICTS BUNG

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Barisan Nasional chief Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin is refusing to give up.

When asked for his response to the fact that Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has the statutory declarations of 44 assemblymen, proving he has majority support in the state assembly, Bung Moktar said the game was “still on”.

“Of course he has 44, as he took all my men, he corrupted all my men. But it is okay.

“The ball is still rolling. We are waiting for the Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) to come tomorrow… they are going to see us and (Parti) Warisan. Then, we will talk about it,” he told reporters after arriving at Kota Kinabalu International Airport here.

Earlier, a close aide to Hajiji had said that Anwar would also be meeting with Hajiji and the other 43 assemblymen at the chief minister’s official residence, Sri Gaya, here.

Those who support Hajiji include five Sabah Umno assemblymen who refused to accept Bung Moktar’s declaration on Friday of withdrawing support for Hajiji as chief minister.

Bung Moktar, who is also deputy chief minister, said Anwar would be arriving here at 8pm from Jakarta while Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi will be there an hour earlier.

Asked about his ministerial positions in the state cabinet, including as state public works minister, Bung Moktar claimed there was no government now.

“There is no government. The (then) government was formed together (between Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional after the state election in 2020).

“When we (BN/Umno) pulled out, it means there is no chief minister,” he said, adding it was unlikely there would be a swearing-in ceremony at the palace tomorrow.

The 79-member state assembly is expecting to have a special sitting on Tuesday over the gas power transfer issue.

Apart from the five Umno assemblymen, Hajiji also garnered support from 15 former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, seven each from Sabah Pakatan Harapan and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, six from Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, one each from Sabah Progressive Party, Pakatan Harapan Rakyat Sabah and Sabah Pas.

Forty legislators need to be in one bloc to form a majority in the 79-seat Sabah assembly.

