DAP DPM IN HAJIJI’S NEW CARROT-LADEN CABINET LINE-UP TO BE ANNOUNCED TOMORROW? – PAKATAN REPS & UMNO REBELS EXPECTED TO BE REWARDED FOR THEIR SUPPORT – SO MUCH FOR ‘PRINCIPLES’!

KOTA KINABALU: A swearing-in ceremony involving the new line-up in the Sabah state cabinet is expected to take place tomorrow.

This follows the statement by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who recently confirmed that there would be a reshuffle in his cabinet after a failed coup attempt against the state government under his leadership.

It is learned that the swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to be held at Dewan Istiadat of Istana Seri Kinabalu here at 9am.

As of press time, there is no official announcement on the swearing-in ceremony or the list of state assembly—men who will take their oath of office.

The reshuffling of the state cabinet, however, is imminent following Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin’s announcement on the decision by the coalition and Sabah Umno to withdraw their support for Hajiji.

Bung Moktar, who is the Sabah Umno chief, is also the deputy chief minister and state Works Minister in the state administration under Hajiji’s leadership.

It is also learned that the new line-up in the Sabah cabinet is expected to feature new faces. They are expected to replace Bung Moktar and five other state ministers as well as assistant state ministers from Umno, who were allegedly involved in the failed coup attempt.

Five others expected to be dropped from the current state cabinet line-up are state Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Datuk Yakub Khan and state Tourism, Arts and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Arifin.

Yakub, who is also the Sabah Umno deputy chief, and Jafry are the Karambunai and Sukau assemblymen respectively.

Also expected to be dropped from the new state cabinet line-up are Assistant State Rural Development Minister Datuk Harun Durabi, Assistant State Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Andi Muhamad Suryady Bandy; and Assistant State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Mohd Hamsan Awang Supain.

Sources said Umno assemblymen, who did not support the coup allegedly staged by Bung Moktar, are expected to be retained in the new state Cabinet line-up.

They are state Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya; Assistant State Finance Minister Datuk Jasnih Daya and Assistant State Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk James Ratib.

It is also understood that a number of the seven Pakatan Harapan (PH) state assemblymen are expected to be offered a position in the state cabinet.

The decision to include the PH assemblymen in the state cabinet, sources said, was made following the support from the coalition for Hajiji’s leadership.

Sources also did not rule out the possibility of a DAP assemblyman being appointed as a deputy chief minister to fill the quota for the position to represent the Chinese and non-Bumiputera communities.

There are four DAP assemblymen in the Sabah state legislative assembly. They are Tanjung Papat assemblyman Datuk Frankie Poon, Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Tan Lee Fatt (Likas) and Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan).

Sabah PH chairman Datuk Christina Liew is also speculated to be offered a position in the state Cabinet representing PKR. Liew was previously the deputy chief minister, who was in charge of the tourism, arts and environment portfolios, during the then state Parti Warisan-led administration. NST

PM respects decision by Sabah PH to support Hajiji