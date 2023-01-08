ZAHID THE ‘MOST INCREDIBLE POLITICAL ANIMAL’ IN UMNO – BUT IS HE BEING LED TO THE SLAUGHTER-HOUSE? – INDEED HE IS DPM, HAS THE ADVANTAGE OF INCUMBENCY & A BIG WAR CHEST – BUT IS MUHYIDDIN’S WAR CHEST EVEN BIGGER? – BN PROPAGANDISTS CALL FOR TOP UMNO POSTS TO BE CONTESTED AMID TALK OF A MASSIVELY-FUNDED CONSPIRACY TO ENTICE UMNO’S 191 DIVISION LEADERS TO REVOLT AGAINST ZAHID

Prickly issue for Umno leadership

ALMOST everyone in Umno believes that Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is a sure-win in the party elections which have to be held this year.

The opinion is that he will hold on to the presidency no matter which big name in the party goes against him.

He has the advantage of incumbency and a big war chest. He is the Deputy Prime Minister and arguably the most incredible political animal Umno has seen in a long while.

Outwardly, Ahmad Zahid has declared that he is open to a challenge but those around him have tried to discourage a contest for the president and deputy president posts.

They are attempting to shape opinions on his behalf ahead of the party general assembly on Jan 11.

Pulai Umno chief Datuk Seri Nur Jazlan Mohamed caused a stir with his all-out defence of Ahmad Zahid while hitting out at certain individuals who are eyeing the party leadership.

Nur Jazlan labelled one would-be challenger as “someone who had sold out the party” and another as a “failed prime minister”.

The arrows were aimed at Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, two men who are watching and waiting in the wings.

But a well-placed source said the no-contest resolution is off the table after the Umno supreme council meeting on Thursday (Jan 5) night.

“I can assure you the president himself is not keen about it. He understands it is bad optics given the new political landscape out there.

“It will send the wrong signal and turn away more Malays in the state elections. Ahmad Zahid intends to respect the opinions of the delegates,” said acting Ketereh chief Datuk Seri Alwi Che Ahmad.

But those familiar with Ahmad Zahid’s modus operandi expect him to get the delegates to rise to the occasion at the Umno assembly and give the supreme council the mandate to decide.

“He is an expert at managing the crowd at these sort of gatherings,” said an aide of a former minister.

However, there are genuine concerns that the party will be split in the event of a contest.

Umno elections are often fiercer than general elections.

There is the spectre of money politics and as one Johor division chief pointed out: “Whoever tells you Umno elections are not about money is bluffing. Don’t believe it, it is all about money.”

At the same time, Malay politics has yet to fully mature to a level where the loser is able to accept the new leader. The losers have been known to go off to form his own party so that he can become the leader.

A contest at the top, said Shah Alam chief Datuk Azahri Shaari, affects every level of the party because those down the line are forced to take sides.

“It is no exaggeration. When we quarrel in Umno, the whole world will know, the dirty laundry will be there for all to see. We also have a habit of fighting all the way. After all, our party logo is the keris,” said Azhari.

Azhari said that losers quitting the party is a real fear because of the big “welcome” sign hanging over the open doors of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia.

“A fight for the top post can cause damage but we should uphold the party constitution on elections. Zahid should go for it. If he wins, he will have the legitimacy and strength to shape the party.

“That was also what (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) did in Parliament to get the legitimacy,” said supreme council member Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Chik.

The no-contest call has not gone down well with the Umno grassroots.

“The groundswell should not be ignored. The voices who want a democratic change are quite loud and they are among the 160,000 delegates who will vote in the party election,” said the above aide to a former minister.

The ground is still shaken after seeing the party hit rock bottom with only 26 seats in its worst ever electoral performance.

Members like the idea of being part of the government but not the idea of working with DAP.

The sense is that there has to be renewal if the party is ever going to recover.

Even if the two top posts are not contested, there will be intense contests at the division level where the next echelon is impatient to move up.

The danger for Ahmad Zahid is that this new echelon are Youth leaders from the era of Hishammuddin and Khairy Jamaluddin and they have a different world view.

But a greater threat lies ahead if insider gossip about Titiwangsa division chief Datuk Seri Johari Ghani is to be taken seriously.

The Titiwangsa MP and former finance minister is said to be interested in the top post.

Johari is not a typical politician. Unlike many Umno politicians whose only profession is politics, Johari is a successful and self-made businessman.

He is also the proverbial poor boy made good, having grown up in the slums of Kuala Lumpur’s Kampung Pandan to become a respected corporate figure.

He will be the sort of candidate that Malays who have abandoned Umno would be watching.

Preventing contests in Umno belongs to the Mahathir era. Modern-day leaders should dare to fight for legitimacy. ANN

A crisis of leadership?

“FU bu guo san dai” is a Chinese saying that means “wealth (or success) does not pass three generations”.

Arguably, this saying applied to Umno in the 14th and 15th General Elections: The party went into GE14 and GE15 with third- generation leaders.

Umno had been a roaring success since independence in 1957. It ruled all other parties for decades until its historic loss to Pakatan Harapan in GE14 in 2018. The party, under then prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak, only won 54 seats.

Its fortunes dipped further in 2022 when, led by president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Umno only won 26 seats. It was its worst-ever general elections result.

Based on the GE15 result, Umno is now the third choice in its traditional electorate. PAS and Bersatu (now dubbed Umno 2.0) are the parties of choice among conservative Malay voters.

What happened to this once- powerful party? Well, success breeds failure.

With success comes power and wealth. And when politicians enjoy these trappings of success too much, they forget the party’s cause, and they’re carried away by self-interest. When they stop thinking about what is good for the party, its members, the rakyat and the next generation, when they only think of how to enrich themselves and their family members, failure during general elections is almost guaranteed.

Some Umno leaders have lost their loyalty to the party’s original cause of helping all Malays. I believe that is why they ditched the party at the first sign of trouble – Umno losing power in 2018 – to join parties that were in government then.

Leaders in Umno have found ways to remain in their positions, for example, by decreeing no contests for president and deputy president posts in party polls. This happened in 2013 when the party decided that the president’s post held by Najib then, and the deputy president’s post held by then deputy prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, should not be challenged as it could “weaken the party”.

By agreeing to this no-contest decision, did Najib – currently jailed for corruption in the 1MDB financial scandal – win in the short-term only to lose in the long-term? Arguably, if Najib had allowed party members to contest for the two top posts, he could still be PM and Umno president now because a contest would have allowed him to filter out future enemies, and there might not have been a court case.

He had no reason to worry about competition then as he was at the peak of his power and would not have been defeated. In a political poker game, a politician should only wield the no contest card when he has a bad hand. A powerful politician would use a party contest to strengthen his grip on power.

Another way leaders hang onto power is by postponing party elections, usually for 18 months at a time. The usual excuse is so that the party can focus on strengthening itself.

Take the current leadership term. After Najib resigned and Ahmad Zahid was elected president in 2018, his term was extended for 18 months. It was further extended when the party decided that party polls would only be held within six months after GE15.

Now there are calls again to not contest for the Umno president and deputy president posts. The usual excuse is so that the party can focus on strengthening itself and “restoring the people’s trust”. The other excuse is that a contest will threaten unity and cause divisions.

If the party takes the no contest path, Ahmad Zahid and deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan will remain in their positions.

But for the good of the party, they should abide by the spirit of its Constitution and discipline rules. Leadership contests are held to strengthen party leadership, and the disciplinary committee is supposed to ensure fair play and punish those who resort to money politics.

Ahmad Zahid, currently Deputy Prime Minister and Rural and Regional Development Minister, and Mohamad, now Defence Minister, have the power of incumbency and government patronage. They have the upper hand against potential challengers such as Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein and Khairy Jamaluddin. This is not the time for them to play the no contest card. Before GE15, it would have been a different story as Hisham-muddin and Khairy were ministers, they’re not now.

If the Umno president is wise, he will allow all members to contest for the No.1 and No.2 positions. A fair contest, along with firm disciplinary action against those who bring negative elements into the contest, would see the party rejuvenate itself. That would be the wise choice for the current leadership.

However, I have heard that there is a plan for delegates at the 2022 Umno General Assembly – scheduled to take place from Wednesday to next Sunday – to vote for a no contest decision.

It might not be a good decision for a party whose leaders have managed to live down to fu bu guo san dai. ANN

