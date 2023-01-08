BOMBSHELL – CHINA’S NEW PHOTONIC CHIP AN INCREDIBLE VICTORY & TRIUMPH TO THE CHINESE PEOPLE – AND A REAL SLAP TO THE UGLINESS OF THE U.S., THE WEST & THEIR MEDIA – EVEN AS THEY CONTINUE WITH ALL FOUL MEANS POSSIBLE TO DENY, BLOCK, SMEAR & SUPPRESS CHINA’S HARD-WON RISE TO THE NO.1 SPOT – CHECKMATE ASML! SERVES YOU RIGHT!

Computer chip manufacturing suffers some bottlenecks – the super expensive machines needed to “print” the nano-circuitry. Also the raw materials that go into making the chips – despite the abundant silicon.

So China went ahead (in less than 10 years) to design and now begin production of a completely new computer chip that neither needs those super expensive lithographic printing machines or the silicon based material.

The new photonic chip manipulates photons of light instead of electrons to store data. So they say (in the video) the photon chip is about 1000 times faster than the fastest silicon chip. It uses much less energy and hence produces much less heat.

And here is the most important part – they are starting commercial production this year 2023. A bit more trivia – no other country is even ‘on the horizon’ close to starting commercial production. Plenty “research papers” yes but commercial production NO.

This little piggy went to market first. Here is a quick video:

So who are the Elon Musks of China who come out with the fundamental research? Who does the research and development – academia, industry, both together? We know so little about HOW China does things.

Who puts the funding together – the photonic chips manufacturing will cost billions of US Dollars.

The answer is China. The country of 1.5 billion human beings functions almost like a single organism. They are striding lock step, like one of those giant parades in Tian An Men Square.

The West is still thinking about taking the “slow boat to China”. You have to hop on the fast train. Otherwise plenty folks are going to be left behind at the docks.