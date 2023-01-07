KOTA KINABALU: Warisan president Shafie Apdal has questioned the legitimacy of Hajiji Noor’s position as Sabah chief minister as he was among the Sabah Bersatu leaders to have left the party last month.
Shafie said Hajiji, who is also Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, was “desperate” to retain his position as chief minister after Perikatan Nasional (PN) failed to form the federal government after the recent general election (GE15).
“The chief minister making a statement to form a new political party to keep his position is not just proof of party-hopping but a betrayal of the mandate of the people of Sabah who voted for GRS when it was led by Bersatu and PN,” he said at a press conference here.
On Dec 10, Hajiji announced that Sabah Bersatu leaders and their supporters were leaving the party but would remain with GRS.
Hajiji said on Tuesday an announcement would be made soon regarding the status of the former Bersatu leaders.
Bersatu last month sent a notice to the Dewan Rakyat Speaker Johari Abdul, informing him that there were “casual vacancies” involving four MPs who had contested in GE15 as Bersatu members. GRS then sent its reply to the Speaker.
Shafie said the current political “chaos” in Sabah after an alleged failed attempt to oust Hajiji as chief minister was Hajiji’s own doing.
He said any statement by Hajiji or his supporters could not stop speculation that his position as chief minister was untenable.
“Especially where Article 6(3) and Article 6(7) of the Sabah state constitution requires the chief minister to be the leader of the party that won a majority of the seats in the 2020 state election.
“The chief minister, having left Bersatu, is not a member or a leader of any political party at all,” he said.
Last night, Sabah Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno retracted their support for Hajiji on the grounds he violated a pact with BN, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) and Perikatan Nasional (PN) after the state elections in September 2020.
State BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin said the BN-Umno decision left Hajiji without a majority in the state assembly, adding that he “is no longer fit to be the chief minister”.
However, Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general Masidi Manjun insisted that the coalition continues to hold the majority as six Sabah Umno representatives did not agree with Bung Moktar’s decision to withdraw support for Hajiji.
GRS, led by Hajiji, has 29 seats in the state assembly. A simple majority of 40 seats in the 79-member state assembly is needed to form a new government. FMT
Leaders of four GRS parties chide Bung, restate support for Hajiji’s govt
The leaders of four GRS parties have slammed the actions of Sabah Umno leader Bung Moktar Radin in withdrawing BN’s support for Sabah Chief Minister Hajiji Noor.
“This proves the existence of the initial move that was done together with Warisan to challenge the political stability in the state. This action is a follow-up to the failure of the initial plan on Jan 5.
“However, the announcement has no effect on Hajiji’s current position because the legitimacy of the chief minister is determined through the support of the majority of state assembly members,” said the four leaders in a joint statement.
The statement was signed by PSB president Maximus Ongkili, Star leader Jeffrey Kittingan, SAPP chief Yong Teck Lee and Usno president Pandikar Amin Mulia.
“Hajiji remains as Sabah chief minister and any media statements of political parties do not have an impact from the point of view of legislation.
“At the same time, we hereby confirm that the representatives from GRS stand firmly in full support of the leadership of Hajiji.
“GRS has the largest number of assemblypersons in the Sabah state assembly. GRS also appreciates the support of the majority of other assemblypersons including those from Pakatan Harapan, BN, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah and appointed assemblypersons.
“The state should be prioritised over the narrow interests of the party and individuals. It is everyone’s responsibility to respect the people’s mandate in the last state election.
“Any motion to form the government from the back door and not through the election process is an act that betrays the people’s mandate and should be rejected,” they added.
The Sabah government under Hajiji is currently experiencing instability with Bung having withdrawn BN support followed by Peter Anthony’s Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) party, while Hajiji is expected to reshuffle the state cabinet.
It should be noted that Bung himself admitted that not all Umno/BN assemblypersons agreed with the move to withdraw support for Hajiji. FMT
