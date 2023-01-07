WHY THE HOO-HA OVER HAJIJI – WHY MUST HE BE CM IF SABAH CONSTITUTION STATES ‘CHIEF MINISTER MUST BE LEADER OF PARTY THAT COMMANDS MAJORITY OF SEATS’ – DOES ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR & REVENGEFUL DAP FEAR A RESURGENT SHAFIE, WHOSE WARISAN HAS THE MOST SEATS, SO MUCH THAT ‘KINABALU COUP’ NOW BLOWS UP IN THEIR FACES – FORCING SABAH UMNO’S DRAMATIC PULLOUT, MAKING IT CRYSTAL CLEAR HAJIJI NO LONGER HAS THE NUMBERS WHETHER OR NOT A LIMP SABAH PAKATAN AGREES OR NOT – DON’T FORGET HOW ‘TIN KOSONG’ USED TO BEG TO BE MADE PM BASED ON CONSTITUTIONAL RULES – AND DON’T THINK HAJIJI WON’T U-TURN & FROGGY-JUMP BACK TO MUHYIDDIN-HADI THE MOMENT PN-PAS REGAINS GROUND – AFTER ALL, IF HAJIJI COULD BETRAY THEM JUST TO STAY ON AS CM, HE WON’T THINK TWICE ABOUT DUMPING ‘TIN KOSONG’ & CO
Three Sabah assemblypersons from Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM) expressed the belief that GRS leader Hajiji Noor no longer commanded majority support as Sabah chief minister.
KDM president Peter Anthony said the matter could be related to the Sabah state constitution, which states that the chief minister is the leader of the party that commands the majority of seats in the Sabah state assembly.
“Therefore, under Article 7(1) of the Sabah state constitution, Sulaman assemblyperson Hajiji must resign his post immediately,” he said in a statement last night.
He added that KDM would leave the matter to Yang di-Pertua Negeri Juhar Mahiruddin to decide on the appointment of a new chief minister based on what is enshrined in the Sabah state constitution.
The Sabah assembly has 79 assemblypersons, 73 elected and six appointed.
With KDM’s decision, along with the retraction of support by Sabah Umno and BN last night, the state government led by Hajiji now has the support of only 38 assemblypersons, 29 from GRS, Pakatan Harapan (seven), Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah (one) and an independent.
At least 40 seats are needed to achieve a simple majority in the house.
Warisan, the sole opposition party in the state prior to Umno’s departure, has 19 assemblypersons, while BN has 18, KDM three and PAS has one seat.
Breaching understanding
Last night, Sabah BN chairperson Bung Moktar Radin accused Hajiji of breaching an understanding whereby the coalition would support Hajiji’s leadership in exchange for positions in the cabinet and government-linked companies.
“This is clear, where Hajiji has violated the mutual understanding today by issuing a termination letter to Salleh Said Keruak as (Qhazanah Sabah) chairperson. Hajiji has also threatened us with a cabinet reshuffle without prior discussion or negotiation,” said Bung.
Bung did admit that there are five Umno assemblypersons who disagreed with the decision to rescind support from Hajiji.
Bung also claimed to have spoken to lawyers, who opined that Hajiji no longer has locus standi to be the chief minister since his exit from Bersatu last month to become a direct member of GRS.
Meanwhile, seven Harapan assemblypersons expressed regret over The Star’s news report titled “Pakatan’s last-minute U-turn derailed move to oust Hajiji, say sources”.
They said in a joint statement that the sources have made untrue claims and published defamatory content with the aim of discrediting Sabah Harapan.
“Sabah Harapan has never agreed or given support to any party to carry out a move to establish a new government through the back door.
“Sabah Harapan takes a stand to prioritise political stability, economy and the welfare of the people of Sabah, not positions and power,” said the seven.
