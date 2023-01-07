Anwar Ibrahim told the ‘Naratif Khas Bersama Perdana Menteri’ programme on RTM last night that he has proven he has strong support in Parliament.

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim says the concept of a secular state and communist ideology will never be recognised by the unity government.

In an interview with RTM on its “Naratif Khas Bersama Perdana Menteri” programme last night, Anwar said the matter was only raised by certain parties to spread lies.

“Sometimes these politicians will say that if Anwar becomes prime minister then Islam will be ruined, secularism and communism will gain a foothold, and LGBT will be recognised,” he said, referring to the acronym for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.

“This is a delusion. Of course, it will never happen under my administration.”

On the claim that the cooperation agreement between Pakatan Harapan (PH) and the other coalitions in the unity government was forged because his administration was not strong, Anwar said it was done because the majority obtained at that time was too narrow.

However, to prove that he has the support, Anwar said he brought the confidence vote motion in parliament last month after being challenged by the opposition who questioned his legitimacy.

“This vote of confidence motion was being challenged by the opposition. They said Anwar had no support. In a democratic system, the best way to prove it is through a vote of confidence or a vote of no confidence, which was not proposed.

“So, I submitted this (the motion) and have proven that I have strong support,” he said.

On the first day of the Parliament sitting on Dec 19 last year, Anwar’s legitimacy as the 10th prime minister was proven when the motion of confidence tabled by deputy prime minister Fadillah Yusof was passed with a voice vote.

Asked about the lawsuits he filed against several individuals, Anwar said it was because their accusations touched his authority as a leader.

“Thousands of accusations have been made, slanders have been hurled and for decades I have accepted it but if I feel it is too much as they question my authority and credibility as a leader, then they should be taught that this freedom does not give them the freedom to slander.

“We use religion, then we slander, we make qazaf (accusations), I would like to ask their teachers, ustaz (religious teacher), to teach them first before teaching others,” he added.

Since taking the oath of office as prime minister on Nov 24 last year Anwar has filed lawsuits against several individuals including Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman Muhyiddin Yassin for making false accusations against him. FMT

Here is something interesting from Johor. They are replacing school bells (loceng sekolah) in the government schools with a religious prayer recitation.

So instead of ringing the school bell during recess time (waktu rehat) the school will recite religious prayer recitation (like a mantra). Here is the relevant news : JPN Johor melancarkan program sekolah berselawat dengan kempen mula sesi persekolahan setiap hari dengan selawat nariah, loceng pertukaran kelas ditukar kepada selawat jibril, dan loceng balik ditukar kepada selawat nariah. So school will start with the recitation of selawat nariah, change of class will be marked with selawat jibril and finally going home time there will be another selawat nariah. Dont ask me what is selawat nariah or jibril. Go and ask the people with the tauliah to explain to you. I did some checking. This idea did not come from the State. Folks say it came from the State Education Department or Jabatan Pendidikan Negeri Johor. Which is under the Ministry of Education in the new government. Which is less than two months old.

This is NOT from PAS ok. So why are you so afraid of Pas. – http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

