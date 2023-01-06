The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim) has initiated a probe against one of its senior officers who called the government “unethical” during a recent religious lecture session.

“Jakim is aware of a viral video of one of its officers which had incurred the wrath of netizens.

“Jakim has called up the officer to initiate a probe in view of initiating disciplinary action, and will not compromise with any conduct that tarnishes the image of public service,” the religious body said on Twitter yesterday.

Although the statement did not mention names, it is believed to be in reference to Mohd Meeftah Anuar, a senior assistant director of Jakim, who was captured on a now-viral video slamming the government during a morning lecture session at a mosque in Kampung Jenjarom, Selangor, on Jan 2.

In the lecture, the Mohd Meeftah can be heard slamming “unethical” parties who decide to work with their former rivals for their own expediency.

Although he did not mention names, Mohd Meeftah referred to rapper Altimet’s ‘Aduh Malaysia’ song, which became Pakatan Harapan’s unofficial election theme song prior to the 15th general election (GE15).

The song starts with the question “siapa sokong penyamun?” (who is supporting the bandits?), which then reportedly referred to Umno. Both Harapan and BN/Umno are now working together in the government.

In his lecture, Mohd Meeftah slammed parties who “run their mouths” against the rivals, only to end up “kissing” (bercium) with the latter, later.

He then urged the congregation to not emulate such “unethical” conduct.