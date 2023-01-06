‘LONDON MOVE’ GAINS TRACTION – THE MOMENT ZAHID IS TOPPLED, UMNO ‘REBELS’ WILL U-TURN & JUMP INTO BED WITH MUHYIDDIN’S PN-PAS – ‘IF IT WAS UNDER THE LIKES OF ISMAIL SABRI, HISHAMMUDDIN HUSSEIN OR THOSE WHO ARE AGAINST THE COALITION GOVT OF ANWAR IBRAHIM, THEN YES, OF COURSE…’

PETALING JAYA: An alliance between Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional could materialise with a change in BN’s leadership, say analysts.

James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, said this could happen if BN was no longer under current chairman Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“If it was under the likes of Ismail Sabri Yaakob, Hishammuddin Hussein or those who are against the coalition government of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, then yes, of course, party leadership makes a difference (in whether BN allies itself with PN),” Chin told FMT.

Similarly, Council of Professors fellow Jeniri Amir agreed a change in BN’s leadership could see a shift in the political alliance landscape.

“A change in leadership will probably change the (coalition’s) political stand, and probably the new leadership would like to have a different alliance,” Jeniri told FMT.

Beyond changes in BN’s leadership, Chin noted the most important factor in whether the coalition would ally itself with PN was how Malay support for BN plays out in the state elections this year.

On Dec 1, PN component PAS said BN was only able to secure 33% of the Malay vote in the November general election (GE15), a substantial drop from the 62% and 43% it secured in GE13 and GE14, respectively. In contrast, PN secured 54% of the Malay vote.

“One of the big surprises in GE15 was the realignment of rural Malay voters from BN towards PN. So people are curious whether this is a permanent realignment,” Chin said.

If the realignment proves to be permanent, he said, Umno would worry about its political future and may decide that its future lies with PN.

“If Umno feels that being part of the Pakatan Harapan unity government damages its chances, the Malay leadership will look at whether they will stand a better chance with PN,” he said.

Jeniri said this would also depend on how “accommodative” PH is to BN, including making way for the coalition in the coming state elections and appointing its leaders to government-linked companies and other government agencies.

Their comments follow a statement by opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin on Wednesday that PN is open to the possibility of future alliances with other coalitions, including BN.

“This alliance is a policy that should be accepted by leaders of all parties, Bersatu, PAS and Umno. If they believe in having one goal, there is nothing wrong with having this alliance,” Hamzah was quoted as saying.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.