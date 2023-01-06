NO REPRIEVE FOR UMNO’S ‘NATIONAL BLACK SHEEP’ TAJUDDIN – WHILE ENTIRE ARAU DIVISION RUN BY SACKED SHAHIDAN & HIS HENCH-WOMEN SUSPENDED

Umno rejects Tajuddin’s appeal, suspends Arau division

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno has rejected former Pasir Salak MP Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s appeal against his suspension from the party, says Isham Jalil.

The Umno information chief said that Tajuddin’s suspension will take effect immediately.

“His appeal was rejected due to disciplinary reasons, as enshrined in Umno’s constitution,” Isham told reporters at the party’s headquarters in Menara Dato Onn.

Tajuddin was suspended for six years in October although he downplayed it by claiming it was not a “death sentence”.

He fell from grace after he became critical of Umno following his removal as a Supreme Council member in June. He had also called on Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to resign as Umno president after his removal.

However, he had said he would remain loyal to the party.

Isham also revealed that the entire Arau division had been suspended and a chief administrator would be appointed. However, he did not elaborate on the matter.

In November, Umno temporarily suspended Arau Wanita chief Shamsiah Yasin for directly or indirectly supporting candidates of the opposing party in the 15th general election (GE15).

The party also suspended Shamsiah’s Maran counterpart Fatimah Kassim for the same reason.

Shahidan Kassim was previously Arau’s division chief before defecting to Perikatan Nasional after being dropped as a GE15 candidate by Barisan Nasional.

He successfully defended the parliamentary seat in the last general election.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

