An analyst says MCA must work with DAP since it cannot continue to depend on Malay votes to win seats like in the past.

MCA told to work with DAP or bite the dust

PETALING JAYA: An academic has advised MCA to curry favour with DAP so as to be in a good position to negotiate for winnable seats in the coming state elections.

Awang Azman Pawi of Universiti Malaya said MCA had no choice but to work with DAP to remain relevant since Barisan Nasional was now part of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government,,

MCA, along with Umno and MIC, are the three core BN components while DAP is a member of Anwar’s Pakatan Harapan.

“MCA cannot continue depending on Malay votes to win seats like in the past,” Awang Azman told FMT, referring to the party’s reliance on Umno to secure the Malay votes.

“Its survival depends a lot on its relationship with DAP. If it refuses, it will become irrelevant.”

He also said it would be good for the unity government if MCA were to work well with DAP.

Another academic, Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara, said MCA must remain in BN or risk becoming inconsequential if the current alliance between the two coalitions strengthened.

Support for MCA had dwindled since 2008, he noted. “DAP is just too strong for MCA and it will have the upper hand when it comes to seat allocation.”

MCA won only two parliamentary seats in the recent general election and both were in Johor. DAP secured 40 seats.

James Chin, a professor of Asian Studies at the University of Tasmania, said MCA’s diminishing influence did not necessarily mean its days were numbered.

He noted that it was rich in assets.

“People don’t realise that MCA’s assets like Wisma MCA, which it owns outright, and its majority shareholding in the Star Group amount to more than RM1 billion. With these, MCA will always stay as a political party,” he said.

Chin said the more important issue would be how PH was going to allocate the Chinese-majority constituencies that were traditionally the battlegrounds for MCA and DAP.

One option, he said, was to let these two parties fight it out head-on, reasoning that it was best to let the voters decide which party they preferred to be in government.

“This won’t affect the unity government as the parties will be seen as fighting for the voice of the Chinese,” he added.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

