SABAH IS STILL SHAKING – IT LOOKS LIKE ‘NEVER LEARN ITS LESSON’ DAP IS TRYING TO BLOCK WARISAN’S SHAFIE & UMNO’S BUNG – FROM TAKING OVER STATE GOVT FROM HAJIJI, WHOSE GOVT STILL INCLUDES BERSATU – BUT IT’S NOT OVER YET – AND DAP MAY SOON FIND ITSELF APOLOGISING FOR ITS ARROGANCE, JUST LIKE IT WAS FORCED TO EAT HUMBLE PIE IN SARAWAK

Talk rife that GRS may lose majority in Sabah assembly

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah’s political temperature is rising amid talk that Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), led by Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, may lose its majority in the 79-member assembly.

Political circles speculate that Sabah Barisan, led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, was posturing to pull out its support for Hajiji.

Talk on the ground is that Bung might be throwing his 17 assemblymen behind Parti Warisan, led by Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, to form a coalition government with splinter parties.

Talk is that they have secured a simple 40-seat majority while others, including GRS leaders, have disputed it as mere political speculation.

Bung has not commented on the talk but a senior Sabah Barisan official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the current “GRS-Barisan government is still functioning but things can happen.”

In what is seen as a preemptive strike late Wednesday (Jan 4) night, GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun addressed the political talk swirling about.

Masidi said that Hajiji had sufficient support in the assembly to continue ruling the state government.

He said that they also had the support of the seven Pakatan Harapan assemblymen.

He said Hajiji had enough assemblymen who had also signed statutory declarations in support of the GRS chairman.

Masidi, who is the state’s Local Government and Housing Minister as well as Finance Minister 2, said certain quarters have claimed to have the support of more than half of the assemblymen to enable another group to form a new state government.

He did not mention any names but said his statement was to reassure the public as well as investors to keep the state stable.

GRS has a total of 29 assemblymen, of which 15 are direct members (ex- Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia).

Hajiji had led a mass exodus of Sabah Bersatu leaders who then became direct members of GRS on Dec 9.

The move out of Sabah Bersatu has raised questions of whether Hajiji could remain as Chief Minister as he was “partyless”.

However, GRS officials have maintained that he is the rightful Chief Minister as he was still the GRS coalition chairman and commanded the majority in assembly.

Political opponents have been arguing that it was against the Sabah Constitution, which requires the Chief Minister to be from the party with the highest majority in assembly.

Other GRS components are Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) led by Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, Sabah STAR led by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan,

Sabah Progressive Party ( SAPP) led by Datuk Seri Yong Teck Lee and Usno led by Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia.

PBS holds seven seats in assembly, Sabah STAR six seats and SAPP one. Usno does not have any seats.

Other parties holding seats in the state assembly are Parti KDM (3), and one each from PAS, Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bangsa Malaysia and an Independent. ANN

Playground battle to be Sabah CM

The politicking in Sabah reminds me of a playground. In the game to be the Sabah Chief Minister, three playground equipment are at play – swing, see-saw and slide.

The maths in the Sabah power play is that a minimum of 40 assemblymen is needed to oust Chief Minister and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor. Sabah has 79 assemblymen – 73 elected and six appointed.

On Wednesday (Jan 4), GRS secretary-general Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun stated that Hajiji has majority support to remain as CM.

Masidi didn’t give a breakdown of parties or assemblymen supporting Hajiji, who was elected chief minister after the loose electoral pact of GRS, Barisan Nasional and Parti Bersatu Sabah won the 2020 Sabah election. The only number he gave was seven from Pakatan Harapan, which is in the opposition in Sabah, backed the CM.

There was party hopping after the state election. For those who need help keeping track, here’s the number.

Government

GRS 29 (direct members who quit Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia 15, PBS seven, Sabah Star six and SAPP one) + Barisan (all from Umno) 17 = 46 assemblymen.

Parties that may or may-not-be friendly with the GRS/Barisan state government

Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat three and Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah, Parti Bangsa Malaysia, PAS and Independent one each.

Opposition

Parti Warisan 19 and Pakatan Harapan seven (DAP four, PKR two and Upko one).

Like a swing, the loyalty of some Sabah politicians can move back and forth. Sabah Umno, which Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin heads, may swing away from Hajiji.

If that happens, the see-saw of power in Sabah can tilt to a coalition government led by Warisan, headed by former chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal, including Umno and small parties with one or three assemblymen.

There’s no anti-hopping law in Sabah. The numbers Hajiji and Shafie have are like a see-saw – they change rapidly and repeatedly from one political opportunity to another and back again.

On Thursday (Jan 5), Shafie cancelled a 4.30pm press conference after the media waited for about two hours. The talk is the press conference was postponed as the Warisan president didn’t have the numbers to oust Hajiji.

Bung was supposed to provide 17 Umno assemblymen. But there were three to five who disagreed.

On Thursday, Bung denied Umno was ditching the state government. Pakatan too distanced itself from the Warisan-led plot.

A politician who lacks enough assemblymen to become CM needs the slide effect. When the politician is close to forming a government, reluctant assemblymen may hurriedly slide down to be part of the winners club.

If he loses the support of Umno and smaller parties like Parti KDM, PBM, PAS or PHRS, Hajiji needs the support of the seven Pakatan assemblymen. His possible number is GRS 29 (ex-Bersatu 15, PBS seven, Sabah Star six and SAPP one) + Umno (rebels) three to five + Pakatan seven + one or two small parties and an independent = 40 plus.

The Sabah political playground game is ain’t over. Shafie wants to be CM, again. ANN

ANN

.