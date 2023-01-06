ZAHID MUM ON ‘LONDON MOVE’ AIMED TO TOPPLE HIM – EVEN AS UMNO SUPREME COUNCIL REFRAINS FROM STOPPING CONTEST FOR TOP 2 POSTS – ALL EYES NOW ON JAN 12 SPECIAL MEETING ON EVE OF CRUCIAL UMNO AGM THAT CAN DECIDE THE FATE OF ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S NEW GOVT

PUTRAJAYA: Those seeking to lead Umno are welcome to contest for the post in the party elections, says Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi .

The Umno president said although there are no polls in the upcoming party general assembly, he was prepared to take on challengers in the next one.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also Deputy Prime Minister with the Rural Development portfolio, said he had fended off efforts to unseat him before.

“I am not being arrogant and had been challenged before.

“However, even the combined votes of my two opponents could not match my tally,” he told reporters after a gathering with Rural Development Ministry employees here yesterday.

In the 2018 party elections, Ahmad Zahid defeated Khairy Jamaluddin and Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah.

He obtained 93 votes compared with Khairy (51) and Tengku Razaleigh (23).

The next Umno general assembly will be held from Jan 11 to 14.

There have been calls for Ahmad Zahid to step down after a dismal showing by Barisan Nasional in the 15th General Election, and he led the coalition into joining the unity government headed by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

This was done despite an earlier Umno assembly resolution against working with Anwar and DAP.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said it was up to Umno delegates to decide if its unity government ally Pakatan Harapan would be invited to the general assembly on Jan 11.

“There are over 160,000 Umno delegates from all the divisions and they have the absolute power to decide what goes on in our annual general assemblies,” Ahmad Zahid added.

At the same press conference, Ahmad Zahid refused to comment when asked about a rumoured “London Move”, which was said to be led by former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, and the “openness” of Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin to work with any governing party.

“These are all rumours. I do not respond to rumours,” said Ahmad Zahid. ANN

Contest for top 2 Umno posts not raised at Supreme Council meeting

KUALA LUMPUR: The contest for the top two posts in Umno was not brought up at its Supreme Council meeting last night, the party’s information chief, Isham Jalil, said. He said the meeting focused on Umno’s upcoming general assembly. “This will be the first meeting after the 15th general election, so the discussion revolved around it (general assembly),” he said when asked if the Supreme Council discussed whether the presidency and deputy presidency should be contested at the party polls. On Dec 26, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party had yet to make a decision on the matter, but added that it could be resolved at a special meeting on Jan 12, the eve of the general assembly. Umno is split on whether a contest for the top two posts should be held, with some saying it risks dividing the party, and others arguing that it would allow president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his deputy, Mohamad Hasan, to prove that they have the support of the grassroots. Zahid, who said yesterday he was confident of defending his post if challenged, previously stated that he would leave it to the delegates to decide whether the two posts should be contested. He said that as a democrat, he was of the view that it should be up to the delegates to have a say on the type of democratic system Umno should adopt. The four-day Umno AGM comes nearly two months after the party recorded its worst performance in a general election, winning only 26 seats. Barisan Nasional, of which Umno is a component of, won only 30 seats. FMT

ANN / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

