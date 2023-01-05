WHAT’S THIS, TIN KOSONG! – UMNO’S SHAHRIR FREED FROM RM1 MIL 1MDB-LINKED MONEY LAUNDERING CASE – BECAUSE ‘PROSECUTION DID NOT WISH TO CONTINUE WITH CASE’ – IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT SLEEPING ON THE JOB?

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today freed Umno veteran Shahrir Samad from his RM1 million money laundering charge.

Justice Jamil Hussin made the order after deputy public prosecutor Rasyidah Murni Azmi told the court the prosecution did not wish to continue with the case.

Shahrir was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act (Amla) with receiving RM1 million from former prime minister Najib Razak in 2013 and not declaring the sum to the Inland Revenue Board (LHDN). The funds were alleged to have originated from 1MDB.

Twenty-two witnesses testified during the trial.

