I’m sorry, I’m leaving. Our healthcare system is too broken, especially when it comes to the contract problems. The more the Government tries to fix it, the more complicated the issues get. This is the inevitable result of implementing such an important policy change on a whim, without prior stakeholder engagements or any hint of prospective planning. We desperately need a reset button, but will the Government have the courage to admit that they were wrong and be willing to start over from scratch?
I’m sorry, I’m leaving. It is not for a lack of trying, though. Believe me, I’ve tried. I’ve sacrificed most of my time to advocate for junior doctors and improvements in our healthcare system. I was the first contract doctor to take up the position of SCHOMOS state representative, and thus far the only one to have held a SCHOMOS exco position at the national level. I’d like to think that I made a difference, perhaps insufficient and rather insignificant in the grand scheme of things, but a difference nevertheless. Despite that, it’s all too little, too late.
I’m sorry, I’m leaving. But this doesn’t have to be goodbye forever. While many doctors have left, plenty are staying. I wish those remaining the very best in reigniting the engine of progress and getting the country back on track. Meanwhile, I’ll be forging ahead with my own path in a foreign land. When the time comes, I’ll be waiting at the station ahead, ready to board the train again, armed with my accumulated years of experience abroad.
I’m sorry, I’m leaving. Fingers crossed, we’ll cross paths again one day, tanah airku tercinta, tanah tumpahnya darahku.
*Dr Leonard Goh previously served as a contract doctor in a Ministry of Health hospital from 2019 – 2022. He has since resigned from government service and will be moving overseas to further his career in the near future.
MALAY MAIL
.