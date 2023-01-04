BERSATU’S HAMZAH SHOWS HOW DEVIOUS IS PN – ON ONE HAND, RUBBISHES TALK OF A MOVE TO OVERTHROW ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT – YET IN THE NEXT BREATH, KEEPS THE DOOR OPEN FOR ANOTHER ‘BN-PN’ CO-OPERATION – ‘THIS ALLIANCE IS A POLICY THAT SHOULD BE ACCEPTED BY LEADERS OF ALL PARTIES – BERSATU, PAS & UMNO’

Perikatan will be effective opposition, says Hamzah

PERIKATAN Nasional (PN) will not make any attempt to form a “back-door” government, but instead will play the role of an effective opposition, Opposition Leader Hamzah Zainudin said.

The PN secretary-general said its lawmakers will ensure there are proper checks and balances on the government led by Anwar Ibrahim.

He also rubbished the notion that there would be a move to overthrow the government in similar fashion to the one that brought down the Pakatan Harapan administration in February 2020.

“I do not want to simply go against (the government), because I have been in the government before for quite a number of years,” the Bersatu leader said, as quoted by The Vibes.

“If I feel that the policy is not being managed properly, I think I should voice out for the sake of the people. That should be the way we position ourselves as the opposition.”

Hamzah said this during a private gathering organised by the Concorde Club, an informal media group of local and foreign editors, which meets regularly with political leaders and key policymakers.

He also refused to comment on Anwar’s performance so far as the prime minister, saying that it would be unfair to comment as the PKR president has only been in power for less than two months.

“Allow him to do (his work as the prime minister). He used to be a good deputy prime minister, a good finance minister (in the 1990s). That was then,” he said.

“Now, it’s a different world. The world is facing a bigger economic problem… don’t disturb him on political issues.

“Just allow him to sit down and work on economic matters, stabilise the economy. People will be very happy and he can last even longer.

“But if he cannot do that, it will create political instability in the country.”

He also said the PN’s shadow cabinet will be in the form of “clusters”, which will be announced soon.  TMI

Hamzah: PN-BN cooperation still possible

PN secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, however, chose not to refer to this idea as another “Muafakat Nasional” and said, for this alliance to take shape, leaders of coalitions wanting to join forces must first agree to it.

KUALA LUMPUR: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is keeping its options open when it comes to possible future alliances with other coalitions, including Barisan Nasional (BN)

“This alliance is a policy that should be accepted by leaders of all parties — (Parti Pribumi) Bersatu (Malaysia), Pas and Umno.

“If they believe in having one goal, there is nothing wrong with having this alliance.

“If one says ‘no’, it will not happen, but if we believe in each other, we can achieve our goals,” he said adding that the basis of this alliance would still be pursing the interest of all races.

The Concorde Club is a forum on current issues by selected speakers initiated by veteran journalists

Hamzah, who was once an Umno supreme council member, was reluctant to reply when asked about the future of the party he left in December 2018 after its defeat in the recently concluded 15th General Election .

However, when pressed, he said: “Umno needs to a have a massive rejuvenation exercise or risk being wholly rejected. Umno needs new alliances for the party to reinvent itself.”

On the impending polls for several states due by June, the Bersatu secretary-general is confident that Selangor, which is now led by Pakatan Harapan, would be wrested by PN.

He also gave the Bersatu-Pas-Gerakan coalition a 50-50 chance of wresting Negri Sembilan from PH.

PN is expected to keep Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu based on a near clean sweep of parliamentary seats in GE15.

However, Hamzah said the coalition is not counting on winning in Penang as it acknowledges DAP’s strength in the state.  NST

