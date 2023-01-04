FARHASH-GATE ERUPTS – WHO IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOW TO STOP ZAHID’S APPOINTMENT OF FORMER UMNO MP TO HEAD FELCRA? – INDEED, TIN KOSONG DISGRACES HIS OWN PAKATAN-LED GOVT WITH HIS OWN CONFIDANTE’S EYE-POPPING APPOINTMENTS – ‘WHERE ARE THE ENDLESS PROMISES MADE BY HARAPAN OF GOOD GOVERNANCE AND INTEGRITY IN ADMINISTERING THE NATION,’ MOCKS PN

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must explain the appointment of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak as 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd chairman and Apex Equity Holdings Bhd group executive chairman, says an opposition MP.
Ketereh MP Khlir Mohd Nor said the appointment of the former Perak PKR chief to the posts went against the principles of good governance and integrity, which he said Anwar’s coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) had been advocating.
“I urge Anwar to break his silence over these appointments and explain to the rakyat how they are consistent with good governance or reform,” he said in a statement, adding that the PH presidential council must also state its stance on the matter.
It was reported yesterday that Farhash will succeed Robin Tan as chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd with immediate effect.
RELATED STORY: April 7 hearing of appeal against Anwar’s counterclaim against ex-aide
Farhash was also appointed as Apex Equity Holdings Bhd group executive chairman last week.
Khlir said it was widely known that Farhash was a “close confidante” of Anwar as well as his former political secretary.
He said Anwar must explain if there would be further appointments of this nature. FMT
Anwar’s ex-aide at 7-Eleven helm contrary to good governance, says MP
Ketereh MP Khlir Mohd Nor said the appointment of Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s former political secretary, Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak, as 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd chairperson is contrary to good governance.
He said that this was proof that Pakatan Harapan and Anwar’s reform agenda was “a sham and nothing but a political tactic to dupe voters.”
“All this has happened just over a month after Anwar became prime minister.
“It is public knowledge that Farhash is a close confidante of Anwar and was his former political secretary,” Khlir said.
He referred to Farhash’s (above) appointment as an aggravation to the nexus of business and politics in the country and has told the prime minister to publicly explain how it is consistent with fair administration and political reform.
“Where are the endless promises made by Harapan of good governance and integrity in administering the nation?
“The Harapan supreme council, which has preached these values for years when in the opposition, must also explain their stance on Farhash’s appointment,” the Ketereh MP concluded.
Yesterday, the convenience store chain announced the selection of Farhash as the new chairperson, replacing Robin Tan Yeong Chin, who is also the son of the Berjaya Group’s tycoon Vincent Tan.
Robin was appointed as 7-Eleven Malaysia’s chairperson on Nov 25, 2021, but resigned to pursue other ventures.
Prior to his resignation last year, Farhash served as Anwar’s secretary and the chairperson of Perak PKR.
He said to Malaysiakini at the time that he resigned to avoid interfering with Anwar’s party presidency by running in the PKR election, in which he unsuccessfully contested to become a vice-president and the party’s Gombak division head. MKINI
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY / MKINI
.