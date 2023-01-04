FARHASH-GATE ERUPTS – WHO IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR NOW TO STOP ZAHID’S APPOINTMENT OF FORMER UMNO MP TO HEAD FELCRA? – INDEED, TIN KOSONG DISGRACES HIS OWN PAKATAN-LED GOVT WITH HIS OWN CONFIDANTE’S EYE-POPPING APPOINTMENTS – ‘WHERE ARE THE ENDLESS PROMISES MADE BY HARAPAN OF GOOD GOVERNANCE AND INTEGRITY IN ADMINISTERING THE NATION,’ MOCKS PN

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim must explain the appointment of Farhash Wafa Salvador Rizal Mubarak as 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd chairman and Apex Equity Holdings Bhd group executive chairman, says an opposition MP.

Ketereh MP Khlir Mohd Nor said the appointment of the former Perak PKR chief to the posts went against the principles of good governance and integrity, which he said Anwar’s coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) had been advocating.

“Farhash’s appointments are proof that PH and Anwar’s so called reform agenda is a sham and nothing but a political tactic to dupe voters.

“I urge Anwar to break his silence over these appointments and explain to the rakyat how they are consistent with good governance or reform,” he said in a statement, adding that the PH presidential council must also state its stance on the matter.

It was reported yesterday that Farhash will succeed Robin Tan as chairman of 7-Eleven Malaysia Holdings Bhd with immediate effect.

Farhash was also appointed as Apex Equity Holdings Bhd group executive chairman last week.

Khlir said it was widely known that Farhash was a “close confidante” of Anwar as well as his former political secretary.

He said Anwar must explain if there would be further appointments of this nature. FMT

