LONDON MOVE – CONSPIRACY IN THE DEAD OF WINTER TO TAKE OVER PUTRAJAYA – BUT ISMAIL SABRI SCOFFS AT RUMORS, ATTACKS ‘THOSE WITH NO REGARD FOR SIN’ FOR LINKING HIM TO LATEST ALLEGED PLOT BY MUHYIDDIN, HADI & UMNO ‘REBELS’ TO TOPPLE NEW GOVT BY TAKING DOWN ZAHID

The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed 22 months after capturing federal power in the 2018 general election due to a political coup often linked to a gathering at a hotel in Petaling Jaya dubbed the “Sheraton Move”.

More than a month after Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister following last November’s national polls, speculation of another plot to topple the current administration has surfaced.

This time around, it is alleged that the conspirators travelled more than 10,000km to participate in the “London Move” in the dead of winter.

However, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied his involvement, claiming he had been vacationing in a sunnier location during that period and shared a photograph with Malaysiakini as proof.

“I was vacationing with my family in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We visited the Warner Bros (theme park) in Abu Dhabi.

“Wouldn’t I be wearing winter clothing if I was in London?” he asked.

The former premier claimed he was a victim of slander and those linking him to the purported conspiracy have “no regard for sin”.

Keeping a low profile

Ismail Sabri, who holds the unenviable record as the prime minister with the shortest tenure in office, said he had been keeping a low profile since the last general election.

“I have been quiet until now. I have not made a single statement about Umno or the government.

“The reason (for the silence) is to avoid speculations and slander. But I am still implicated,” he rued.

During the political deadlock after the 15th general election, which resulted in a hung Parliament, Ismail Sabri was seen as opposed to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s plan to join hands with Anwar instead of the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) or for BN to remain as the opposition.

At one point, Ismail Sabri’s daughter Nina Sabrina shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation in which the Bera MP purportedly said he was prepared to be sacked from Umno if BN and Harapan worked together.

Talk of a potential coup was ignited following the emergence of a photograph showing an individual resembling Muhyiddin at a meeting, which purportedly took place in London.

PN leaders have remained tightlipped about the matter. MKINI

