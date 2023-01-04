LONDON MOVE – CONSPIRACY IN THE DEAD OF WINTER TO TAKE OVER PUTRAJAYA – BUT ISMAIL SABRI SCOFFS AT RUMORS, ATTACKS ‘THOSE WITH NO REGARD FOR SIN’ FOR LINKING HIM TO LATEST ALLEGED PLOT BY MUHYIDDIN, HADI & UMNO ‘REBELS’ TO TOPPLE NEW GOVT BY TAKING DOWN ZAHID
The Pakatan Harapan government collapsed 22 months after capturing federal power in the 2018 general election due to a political coup often linked to a gathering at a hotel in Petaling Jaya dubbed the “Sheraton Move”.
More than a month after Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim was sworn in as prime minister following last November’s national polls, speculation of another plot to topple the current administration has surfaced.
This time around, it is alleged that the conspirators travelled more than 10,000km to participate in the “London Move” in the dead of winter.
However, Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob denied his involvement, claiming he had been vacationing in a sunnier location during that period and shared a photograph with Malaysiakini as proof.
“I was vacationing with my family in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. We visited the Warner Bros (theme park) in Abu Dhabi.
“Wouldn’t I be wearing winter clothing if I was in London?” he asked.
The former premier claimed he was a victim of slander and those linking him to the purported conspiracy have “no regard for sin”.
Keeping a low profile
Ismail Sabri, who holds the unenviable record as the prime minister with the shortest tenure in office, said he had been keeping a low profile since the last general election.
“I have been quiet until now. I have not made a single statement about Umno or the government.
“The reason (for the silence) is to avoid speculations and slander. But I am still implicated,” he rued.
During the political deadlock after the 15th general election, which resulted in a hung Parliament, Ismail Sabri was seen as opposed to Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s plan to join hands with Anwar instead of the Muhyiddin Yassin-led Perikatan Nasional (PN) or for BN to remain as the opposition.
At one point, Ismail Sabri’s daughter Nina Sabrina shared a screenshot of a Whatsapp conversation in which the Bera MP purportedly said he was prepared to be sacked from Umno if BN and Harapan worked together.
Talk of a potential coup was ignited following the emergence of a photograph showing an individual resembling Muhyiddin at a meeting, which purportedly took place in London.
PN leaders have remained tightlipped about the matter. MKINI
Analyst: Hard to dismiss ‘PN tsunami’ effect in short term
A political analyst has dismissed the notion that the Perikatan Nasional (PN) “tsunami” will not be a cause for concern in the Kedah state election, which must be held soon.
According to Mazlan Ali, senior lecturer with the Perdana Centre, Razak Faculty of Technology and Informatics at Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM), PN’s influence is expected to take several more years to wear off.
“The PN tsunami witnessed in the 15th general election (GE15) in the northern and East Coast states was indeed temporary, but the trend is expected to last for one to two years.
“The state election results may mirror that of the GE15 one, courtesy of the ‘PN tsunami’,” Mazlan told Malaysiakini when contacted.
Mazlan was responding to the statement by Kedah Harapan communications director Ismail Salleh that the coalition could recapture the state in the next state election due to PN’s waning influence.
Pakatan Harapan is determined to recapture Kedah in the next state election, based on the current political situation.
Ismail attributed the confidence to three main factors – the temporary “PN tsunami”, the excellence of the coalition government’s federal administration and the political cooperation between Harapan and Umno.
‘Reformation’ takes time
Elaborating, Mazlan said Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s reformation of the federal government may play a part in gathering support for Harapan, but it takes time.
“A lot of convincing policies have to be implemented (to impress the voters).
“It takes time, and is difficult to achieve in the next few months,” he said, adding that PN’s influence is still strong enough to not be ignored.
Mazlan added that one way to weaken PN’s influence is by implementing changes at the federal government level, and by portraying a convincing partnership between Harapan and BN.
Meanwhile, Universiti Malaysia Perlis (UniMAP) political analyst Muhammad Izmer Yusof said PN has an added advantage in the northern states, especially in Kedah, due to PAS supporters and the Malay-Muslim votes.
According to Muhammad, racial and religious sentiments have always been the main deciding factor when it comes to communal-based political parties in elections.
“It is difficult for Harapan to counter the narrative unless most of the (state) seats are given to Umno (to contest), as only Umno has the history of dominating the state administration.
“In terms of the federal government’s performance, it must be proven through a physical process and not via recognitions alone,” he told Malaysiakini.
MKINI
