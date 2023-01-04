‘WOW, HOW CAN A GIRL WHO LEFT MALAYSIA AT 18 ACHIEVE THIS’ – BRAIN DRAIN! IS IT GOOD ONLY SOMETIMES OR ALMOST EVERY TIME? – KL-BORN JANE CHELLIAH TO RECEIVE MBE FROM KING CHARLES

PETALING JAYA: It was the usual routine for Jane Chelliah-Manning until she got a call from the Cabinet Office of the United Kingdom.

“What have I done wrong?” she wondered upon taking the call on Dec 13.

The Malaysian, who has been living in Britain since 1981, was soon crying out with joy, her heart full of pride.

Jane, 59, was informed that she had been picked for an award for her work in the civil service and contributions to British society.

The London-based Jane, an assistant director of the Department for Business, will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) from King Charles III at a date yet to be determined.

Jane said the award also recognised her efforts as chair of a charity for women with learning disabilities in London.

“It’s one of those rare moments in life when you get something you never dreamt would come your way. You never aimed for it. It’s other people who nominated you in secret. I never thought this would happen to me,” she said when contacted.

Jane, who holds a Master’s degree in international relations from the London School of Economics, said she dedicates her MBE award to her late father, John Chelliah, who had always encouraged her to reach for the skies.

“He was the former director of the Malaysian Agricultural Pro-ducers Association. My parents always encouraged their children to aim high,” she added.

She said the values they instilled helped her through life’s journey.

“My father was what I called a father feminist.

“He especially wanted to see his daughters do very well because he wanted us to have equal rights and our own careers,” she said.

In the spirit of the New Year, Jane said her resolution is to use her MBE in a positive way, adding that her main objective has always been about public service and helping others.

“This award confirms that I have the right values.

“My younger self would be very proud of me,” she said, revealing that she had wanted to read law when she was younger.

Jane, who is also a contributor to the BBC Asian Network on issues relating to Asian women, hoped that she could deliver the right message for women, including her 23-year-old daughter.

The mother of one shared that she encountered many challenges, including racism, up until a few years ago.

She spoke of several encounters with people who asked whether she was a nanny for her daughter because of their different skin colours.

“I’m Indian and my husband is American. My daughter is fair, so I often get asked at the park if I’m her nanny. To me, that’s racism,” she said.

“I struggled to get used to a different culture. As for the food, I still eat curry every day and nasi lemak once a week,” added the Kuala Lumpur-born who hopes to visit Malaysia soon.

For now, Jane is looking forward to meeting King Charles during the award ceremony. It will be her first meeting with British royalty after 41 years in the United Kingdom.

“I can’t imagine what the day will be like. I would probably go to sleep thinking, ‘Wow, how can a girl who left Malaysia at 18 achieve this at 59?’” she concluded.

ANN

.