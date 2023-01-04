BOMBSHELL – GRAND CONSPIRACY TO TOPPLE ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR’S GOVT GAINS MOMENTUM – HISHAM, ISMAIL SABRI, KJ, MUHYIDDIN, HADI BAWANG, TUN & ‘KUASA BESAR’ ACCUSED OF BEING THE CHIEF PLOTTERS – BUT THE FIRST CUT MUST COME FROM WITHIN UMNO ITSELF – ALL EYES ON NEXT WEEK’S UMNO AGM, WILL THE MASTERMINDS STRIKE THEN?

TWITTER.COM

Umno needs new ideas, fresh energy

Umno faced significant challenges in the most recent general election, and it is abundantly evident that every party member has to accept some level of responsibility for the result.

It is our responsibility as leaders at all levels of administration to reflect on what went wrong and to devise strategies to re-establish and re-invigorate our party.

From the experiences of other political parties that have dealt with comparable issues, we may gain useful insight that can be applied to our own party.

For instance, after experiencing a period of stagnation or decline, the Democratic Party in the United States went through a process that resulted in its rebirth and resurrection. This included embracing novel concepts and methods, as well as putting an emphasis on the formation of a powerful and varied group of leadership candidates.

Similarly, the Liberal Democratic Party in Japan went through a period of decline in the 1990s, but it was able to rebuild and reclaim power as a result of a combination of policy changes and leadership development in the 2000s.

These instances demonstrate that it is feasible for political parties to reinvent themselves and adjust their strategies in response to shifting political realities. However, in order to do so, we must be prepared to welcome new concepts and invest in the growth of our organisational leadership.

Permitting the exploration and development of novel ideas and points of view are essential in the process that is now being carried out.

We need to come to terms with the fact that if we continue to think in the same outdated manner, our party will not advance. We need to be willing to consider new ways of doing things and be open to making adjustments.

To this end, it is of the utmost importance that we provide opportunities for younger members of the party’s leadership to assume greater roles and responsibilities within the organisation. Our party is in need of new ideas as well as fresh energy, and we need to be prepared to create room for these to thrive.

In addition to this, we need to be sure to take care of the talented members of our party, regardless of how much experience they have. In doing this, we are able to assure that our future leadership team will be strong and competent if we make an investment in the personal growth of our members and provide them access to the tools and assistance they need.

In conclusion, the moment has come for us to accept individual responsibility for the difficulties that are confronting our party and to collaborate in order to re-establish and revitalise it. We can make the future of Barisan Nasional and Umno more promising if we are open to new ideas and if we work to strengthen our leadership. WRITER – Wan Agyl Wan Hassan is the Federal Territories Umno Youth information chief – FMT

Umno Supreme Council to decide on inviting other parties to assembly

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno’s Supreme Council will decide on Thursday whether to invite other parties in the unity government to its general assembly, party secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said. “Wait for the outcome (of the meeting on Thursday),” he said at a press conference at the party’s headquarters here. Umno will hold its general assembly from Jan 11 to 14. On Sunday, PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli said the party would make a collective decision on whether to attend the Umno general assembly if invited. Umno and PKR, which were previously political rivals, are now part of Anwar Ibrahim’s unity government, with Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi as the deputy prime minister. Separately, Ahmad said delegates would only debate the president’s policy speech at the Umno general assembly, and that no other motions will be tabled due to time constraints. FMT TWITTER.COM / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

